SSW-Trading GmbH have decided to cease their membership at Nasdaq Derivatives Markets. The last day of trading was Friday, February 24th, 2017. The trading id for SSW-Trading GmbH is IAT.



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Henning Kruse on telephone number +46 8 405 7381.



