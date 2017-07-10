Shortly after the summit of the world's 20 biggest industrialized and developing economies ended on Saturday, and the final G20 communiqué was published, Turkey's president Recep Erdogan decided to issue a thinly veiled threat towards fellow G20 leaders by telling a news conference that Turkey is no longer certain it will ratify the Paris accord.
"After that step taken by America, the position that we [Turkey's government] adopt is in the direction of not passing it [the Paris climate accord] in parliament," the Turkish president told the news conference in Hamburg on 8th July.
