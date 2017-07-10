In another show off for Turkey's populist president this weekend, Erdogan threatened global leaders that his country "will not ratify the Paris climate accord" if certain conditions are not met.

Shortly after the summit of the world's 20 biggest industrialized and developing economies ended on Saturday, and the final G20 communiqué was published, Turkey's president Recep Erdogan decided to issue a thinly veiled threat towards fellow G20 leaders by telling a news conference that Turkey is no longer certain it will ratify the Paris accord.

"After that step taken by America, the position that we [Turkey's government] adopt is in the direction of not passing it [the Paris climate accord] in parliament," the Turkish president told the news conference in Hamburg on 8th July.

Erdogan added ...

