

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Despite indications Senate Republican leaders continue to have difficulty wrangling support for their plan to repeal and replace Obamacare, President Donald Trump has indicated he still expects a healthcare bill to be passed before the August recess.



Trump suggested in a post on Twitter on Monday that congressional Republicans would not dare leave Washington without fulfilling one of their main campaign promises.



'I cannot imagine that Congress would dare to leave Washington without a beautiful new HealthCare bill fully approved and ready to go!' Trump tweeted.



The tweet from Trump comes despite reports several Senate Republicans remain opposed to the proposed healthcare bill following the July 4th recess.



In an interview on CBS's 'Face The Nation' on Sunday, Senator John McCain, R-Ariz., said the GOP healthcare bill is 'probably going to be dead.'



McCain argued that Republicans should start over and take a bill through the normal legislative process rather than crafting the legislation behind closed doors.



Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ken., has suggested the GOP may need to work with Democrats to repair Obamacare if they are unable to pass legislation to repeal and replace the law.



