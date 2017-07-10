NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 07/10/17 -- Polsinelli is proud to announce that Dan Flanigan, chair of the firm's Real Estate and Financial Services Department and managing partner of its New York office, has joined the Board of Directors of the World Childhood Foundation USA (WCF). The Foundation supports community-based programs that aim to prevent and end child sexual abuse and exploitation in the U.S. and internationally. Polsinelli is a corporate sponsor of the WCF.

"I can't believe my good fortune in this public service opportunity coming my way -- who wouldn't leap at the chance to help protect the world's children from exploitation, predation and abuse?" Flanigan said.

Her Majesty Queen Silvia of Sweden founded WCF in 1999 together with 14 family foundations, private individuals and companies. Since then, the organization has grown to support children who are victims of abuse and sexual exploitation, street children, children in alternative care and families at risk. WCF currently supports more than 100 projects in 17 countries. Last year, Childhood USA served more than 73,000 clients, directly and indirectly.

"Building upon Polsinelli's investment in Childhood USA, we are thrilled that Dan Flanigan is joining our distinguished Board," Dr. Joanna Rubinstein, president and CEO of Childhood USA, said. "Dan brings to the Board his legal expertise coupled with an abiding commitment to serve the most vulnerable in our society -- children."

"We look forward to working with Dan in furtherance of the Foundation's mission," Jon Brayshaw, Childhood USA Board Chairman, said. "Dan and Polsinelli have been strong supporters of WCF for a number of years and his appointment to the Board will strengthen the relationship between the foundation and the firm. We appreciate his willingness to serve and thank him for his commitment to making a greater impact on child protection issues."

About Polsinelli

real challenges. real answers.(SM)Polsinelli is an Am Law 100 firm with approximately 800 attorneys in 20 offices, serving corporations, institutions, and entrepreneurs nationally. Ranked No. 17* for Client Service Excellence among 650 U.S. law firms, Polsinelli has risen more than 50 spots over the past five years in the Am Law 100 annual law firm ranking. Polsinelli attorneys provide practical legal counsel infused with business insight, and focus on health care, financial services, real estate, intellectual property, mid-market corporate, labor and employment, and business litigation. Polsinelli attorneys have depth of experience in 100 service areas and 70 industries. The firm can be found online at www.polsinelli.com.

* 2017 BTI Client Service A-Team Report

About World Childhood Foundation

World Childhood Foundation's mission is to support the development of solutions to prevent and address violence, sexual abuse and exploitation against children. Founded in 1999, by Her Majesty Queen Silvia of Sweden, the Foundation has provided support to over 1000 projects in more than 20 countries including the US. In recent years, Queen Silvia's daughter, HRH Princess Madeleine, launched EyesWideOpen, a global advocacy initiative with the goal of building greater awareness surrounding the issue of child sexual abuse. Childhood USA's launch of the first of its kind, "Stewards of Children Prevention Toolkit" mobile application, in partnership with Darkness to Light and Ericsson, provides users with resources to prevent, recognize, and respond to child sexual abuse and exploitation. For more information, visit www.childhood-usa.org and www.socapp.org.

