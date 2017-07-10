Global Pain Drug Development Pipeline Review Report 2017 Featuring 170+ Leading Pharma Companies

DUBLIN, July 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Pain Drug Development Pipeline Review, 2017" report to their offering.

This report provides an overview of the pain pipeline landscape. The report provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development and key players involved in therapeutic development for Osteoarthritis Pain, Migraine pain and Neuropathic Pain, therefore covering a number of the most difficult-to-treat chronic and acute pain subtypes.

Osteoarthritis pain is the most common symptom associated with osteoarthritis which causes disruption of the cartilage. This further leads to rubbing of the bones against each other stimulating pain. The predisposing factors are age, joint injury, obesity and heredity. There are a total of 62 products in development for this indication, by 52 companies and two academic institutions. Key companies operating in this pipeline space include Iroko Pharmaceuticals, Aquilus Pharmaceuticals, AskAt, Astellas Pharma, Marina Biotech, Pfizer and Rottapharm Biotech.

Migraine is a disorder characterized by repeated attacks of severe headache. A migraine headache causes throbbing or pulsating pain, usually on only one side of the head. These headaches are often associated with nausea, vomiting, and extreme sensitivity to light and sound. There are a total of 76 products in development for this indication, by 49 companies and five academic institutions. Key companies operating in this pipeline space include Promius Pharma (who are fielding six pipeline products), Allergan, Amgen, Eli Lilly and Company and Klaria Pharma Holding.

Neuropathic pain, or neuralgia, is a condition in which the sensory system is affected. It is commonly accompanied by tissue injury, in which the nerve fibres could be damaged resulting in the generation of abnormal signals. However, it is exhibited in a range of diseases and has no specific identifiable cause. There are a total of 249 products in development for this indication, by 163 companies and 31 academic institutions. Key companies operating in this pipeline space include Anavex Life Sciences (who are fielding five pipeline products), Algiax Pharmaceuticals, AnaBios Corp and Grunenthal GmbH.



The molecular targets which are being studied overlap to only a moderate extent, and generally a different set of molecular targets is being studied in each of the three indications. Generally, there is a mixture of novel and well-established molecular targets across all three areas.



Within osteoarthritis pain, prostaglandin G/H synthases 1 and 2 and the nerve growth factor receptors are being studied by the most pipeline products; while the prostaglandin receptors are frequently targeted by already approved marketed products, the nerve growth factor receptors are not. In migraine, it is the 5-hydroxytryptamine (serotonin) receptors 1D and 1B which are being most frequently studied, again reflecting the composition of the market for this indication. However, the calcitonin gene related peptide and its receptor, also very frequently targeted, are not yet present in the migraine market. Finally, the favoured targets of neuropathic pain are the sodium channel protein type 9 (Nav1.9) and the mu type opioid receptor. While the latter is already heavily targeted in the pain market, the former is not.



Companies Mentioned





- 2-BBB Medicines BV

- 4P Therapeutics LLC

- AbbVie Inc

- Abide Therapeutics Inc

- Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc

- Achelios Therapeutics Inc

- Acorda Therapeutics Inc

- Addex Therapeutics Ltd

- Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc

- Affectis Pharmaceuticals AG

- Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc

- Allergan Plc

- Amgen Inc

- Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc

- Amura Holdings Ltd

- AnaBios Corp

- Anavex Life Sciences Corp

- AngioChem Inc

- Antibe Therapeutics Inc

- Apollo Endosurgery Inc

- Aptinyx Inc

- Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc

- Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc

- Array BioPharma Inc

- Asahi Kasei Pharma Corp

- Astellas Pharma Inc

- AstraZeneca Plc

- Aucta Pharmaceuticals LLC

- Avanir Pharmaceuticals Inc

- Axsome Therapeutics Inc

- BCI Pharma

- BCN Peptides SA

- BELLUS Health Inc

- BioHealthonomics Inc

- Biofrontera AG

- Biogen Inc

- Biomar Microbial Technologies

- Bionomics Ltd

- Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

- CLL Pharma SA

- Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd

- Cara Therapeutics Inc

- Cavion LLC

- Celgene Corp

- Cerecor Inc

- Charleston Laboratories Inc

- Chromocell Corp

- Circuit Therapeutics Inc

- Colby Pharmaceutical Company

- ConSynance Therapeutics Inc

- ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc

- Corium International Inc

- Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc

- Cytogel Pharma LLC

- Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

- Daiichi Sankyo Company Ltd

- Develco Pharma Schweiz AG

- Dompe Farmaceutici SpA

- Eisai Co Ltd

- Eli Lilly and Company

- Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc

- Endece LLC

- Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc

- Evec Inc

- Flexion Therapeutics Inc

- GL Pharm Tech Corp

- GW Pharmaceuticals Plc

- Genecode AS

- Genzyme Corp

- GlaxoSmithKline Plc

- Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd

- Glialogix Inc

- Grunenthal GmbH

- Hydra Biosciences Inc

- Immune Pharmaceuticals Inc

- Impel NeuroPharma Inc

- InKemia IUCT Group SA

- InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc

- InStar Technologies AS

- Intec Pharma ltd

- Integral Molecular Inc

- Intellipharmaceutics International Inc

- Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc

- Iroko Pharmaceuticals LLC

- JT Pharmaceuticals Inc

- Jeil Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

- Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co Ltd

- Jiangsu Nhwa Pharmaceutical Corp Ltd

- Johnson & Johnson

- KPI Therapeutics Inc

- Klaria Pharma Holding AB

- Knopp Biosciences LLC

- Kolon Life Science Inc

- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc

- Lohocla Research Corp

- MD Biosciences GmbH

- MEDRx Co Ltd

- Mapi Pharma Ltd

- Marina Biotech Inc

- MedImmune LLC

- Medestea Research & Production SpA

- Medifron DBT Co Ltd

- Medy-Tox Inc

- Merck & Co Inc

- Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp

- Monosol Rx LLC

- Mundipharma International Ltd

- NAL Pharmaceuticals Ltd

- Nanomerics Ltd

- NeurOp Inc

- Neurim Pharmaceuticals Ltd

- NeuroCycle Therapeutics GmbH

- Neurocentrx Pharma Ltd

- Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA

- Nippon Chemiphar Co Ltd

- NoNO Inc

- Novaremed Ltd

- Novartis AG

- Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc

- Omeros Corp

- Ono Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

- Orion Oyj

- pSivida Corp

- Patagonia Pharmaceuticals LLC

- PeriphaGen Inc

- Pfizer Inc

- Pharmaleads SA

- Phosphagenics Ltd

- Prismic Pharmaceuticals Inc

- Promius Pharma LLC

- ProteoThera Inc

- Purdue Pharma LP

- RaQualia Pharma Inc

- Re-Pharm Ltd

- Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc

- RedHill Biopharma Ltd

- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc

- Relmada Therapeutics Inc

- Revance Therapeutics Inc

- Rottapharm Biotech Srl

- SK Biopharmaceuticals Co Ltd

- Saniona AB

- Scilex Pharmaceuticals Inc

- Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Ltd

- Shionogi & Co Ltd

- Suda Ltd

- Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc

- Symic Biomedical Inc

- Syntrix Biosystems Inc

- Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd

- Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd

- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

- TheraJect Inc

- Theranexus SAS

- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp

- Toray Industries Inc

- Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

- Trevena Inc

- Trigemina Inc

- TrioxBio Inc

- Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc

- Virobay Inc

- VistaGen Therapeutics Inc

- Vitality Biopharma Inc

- Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc

- Yooyoung Pharm Co Ltd

- Yuhan Corp

- Yungjin Pharm Co Ltd

- Zosano Pharma Corp

- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/m2lvql/pain_drug

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716