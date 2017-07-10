

BOULOGNE-BILLANCOURT (dpa-AFX) - Groupe Renault and Sanef, a motorway operator, belonging to Abertis group, announced cooperation to further develop communications between autonomous vehicles and road infrastructure, and testing on toll barrier crossing and work zone approach.



The companies are working together to shape the car of tomorrow by integrating the infrastructures, using fthe connectivity from car to car and to infrastructure (V2X) developed in the framework of the European SCOOP project. This experimentation, taking place in France, with Renault Autonomous prototypes represents a first step, with the aim to extend cooperation to other countries.



