Former Deputy U.S. Trade Representative Robert Holleyman Joins C&M International as President & CEO and Crowell & Moring as Partner

Issues of focus include Asia-Pacific trade, NAFTA, digital economy, IP, and innovation

WASHINGTON, July 10, 2017 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ --Ambassador Robert W. Holleyman II, the former deputy U.S. trade representative, is joining C&M International - the international policy and regulatory affairs affiliate of Crowell & Moring LLP - as president and CEO. Ambassador Holleyman also joins Crowell & Moring as a partner in the firm's International Trade Group. He has spent more than two decades in business and government, expanding market access around the globe for leading technology companies and companies from the manufacturing and services sectors that face unfair trade barriers. At C&M International and Crowell & Moring, Holleyman will help companies navigate challenges and barriers in international trade, investment, services, digital trade and economy, and protection of intellectual property.

Ambassador Holleyman served as Deputy U.S. Trade Representative from 2014 to 2017. He led U.S. trade and investment relations with Asia and global trade policy for services, investment, intellectual property, and innovation. In recognizing the implications of what a digital economy would mean to all business sectors - including health, transportation, tourism, finance, media, retail services, and technology - Holleyman led a new Digital Trade Working Group within the Office of U.S. Trade Representative (USTR). He developed and advanced USTR's "Digital2Dozen," a series of groundbreaking measures for the Asia-Pacific region that established rules promoting a free and open internet, expanded e-commerce, free flow of cross-border data transfers, enhanced cybersecurity, consumer privacy, competition in telecommunications networks, and disciplines to eliminate and prohibit barriers to new digital products and services.

Additionally, he served as a board member of the Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC), the U.S. government's global development financing institution, and represented USTR on the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. (CFIUS), reviewing foreign acquisitions of U.S. commercial entities for their impact on national security.

At C&M International and Crowell & Moring, Ambassador Holleyman will focus on addressing the international trade and investment challenges confronting companies and develop strategies to address traditional trade barriers and obstacles to digital trade and the deployment of new technology. He will provide counsel on trade and investment policy, including the North American Free Trade Agreement, the future trade architecture of the Asia-Pacific and business opportunities in that region, and the legal and market implications of pending Brexit negotiations and European Union matters. He will advise corporations and associations on public policy and regulation as it affects IP enforcement in the U.S. and internationally, as well as public policy development, regulation, and implementation in the areas of patent, copyright, and trade secrets protection. As an early leader on issues of cybersecurity and privacy policy, he will provide counsel on standards, best practices, legislation, regulation, and public preparedness.

"With both C&M International and Crowell & Moring, we are uniquely positioned as a one-stop shop for policy and legal solutions in the global marketplace," said Angela Styles, Crowell & Moring chair. "Robert's experience in both areas further strengthens our distinctive approach to helping clients navigate the volatile geopolitical landscape affecting commerce, technology, and innovation. We are very excited that he is joining us."

Holleyman was president and CEO of BSA/The Software Alliance from 1990 to 2013, where he transformed an early stage enterprise to a global association representing the world's software powerhouses across 65 countries with 16 foreign offices. At BSA, Holleyman positioned companies to address the emerging IP, standards, competition, and innovation issues that began arising as the technologies and their uses rapidly evolved.

In 2013, he founded Cloud4Growth, a consultancy focused on cloud architecture. While still in the private sector, he was appointed by President Obama to serve as a member of the U.S. Advisory Committee on Trade Policy and Negotiations. He previously served as a member of the Industry Trade Advisory Committee on Services for the U.S. Department of Commerce and USTR.

Holleyman has testified frequently before Congress and international bodies, and has appeared in major media outlets in the U.S. and internationally on the topics of innovation, IP, emerging markets, export controls, encryption, cybersecurity, e-commerce, and cloud computing. He was recognized by Managing IP magazine as one of the "50 Most Influential People" in the intellectual property world, by The Washington Post as a key private-sector player in cybersecurity policy, and by Computer Reseller News as one of "20 To Watch" in the software industry.

"Robert's proven bipartisan leadership on international trade policy and the digital economy makes him the ideal person to drive C&M International into the future," said Kate Clemans, outgoing president of C&M International. "His work on trade policy - particularly in the areas of technology, IP, services, investment, and e-commerce - well positions CMI to serve corporations and associations confronting the complex trade and investment challenges in the digital age." The ambassador succeeds Clemans, who is retiring to join the C&M International board with special oversight for sovereign clients.

"Robert's tech-oriented trade experience and global background are the perfect complement to our deep bench of international trade practitioners," said John B. Brew, chair of Crowell & Moring's International Trade Group. "The insights and experience he has gained from serving as deputy USTR and as president of a leading technology industry association will further expand our platform to address emerging client needs."

In earlier public service, Holleyman was senior counsel for the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation (1987-1990); legislative director and assistant to U.S. Senator Russell B. Long (D-LA) (1982-1986); and judicial clerk to U.S. District Judge Jack M. Gordon of the Eastern District of Louisiana (1979-1981).

Holleyman received his J.D. from Louisiana State University and his B.A. from Trinity University in San Antonio, Texas, where he was named Distinguished Alumnus in 2012. He has studied at the Stanford University Graduate School of Business and has served on a number of nonprofit boards in Washington, including the National Building Museum, the Stephen Decatur House Museum, the Bryce Harlow Foundation, and Food & Friends.

"I have long known and respected C&M International and Crowell & Moring because of the unique and combined strengths of an international and regulatory affairs business practice and its international trade legal practice, as well as the caliber and creativity of its policy professionals and lawyers," Holleyman said. "I look forward to working with my new colleagues to build upon and expand our practice to help clients navigate the myriad of regulatory, policy, and compliance issues, and develop strategies for addressing the equally complex emerging regulatory and policy issues associated with the digital economy and the digitization of business and commerce."

