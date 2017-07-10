Shares of China Power Clean Energy Development (CP Clean Energy) are expected to start trading on the Hong Kong stock exchange on Tuesday, July 18. The move is part of a broader restructuring effort for the diversified energy developer.The group will simultaneously drop its current listing in Hong Kong as China Power New Energy Development (CPNED). It will continue to build and operate solar projects, in addition to wind, natural gas and hydropower installations. CP Clean Energy was incorporated as a limited liability entity in Hong ...

