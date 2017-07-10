Regulatory News:

TOTAL S.A. (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT):

Date Total number of shares Number of voting rights exercisable at

Shareholders' meeting June 30, 2017 2,501,535,888 2,648,095,967

A total number of 2,658,679,789 voting rights were attached to the 2,501,535,888 underlying Total shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including:

10,583,822 voting rights attached to the 10,583,822 Total shares held by TOTAL S.A. that also cannot be exercised at shareholders' meetings pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L.225-111 and L.225-210 of the French Commercial Code."

