Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "World Prescription Dermatological Drugs Market, 10th Edition" report to their offering.

The field of dermatology is currently experiencing a busy and interesting period and, as a result, the range of therapeutic options available to physicians has expanded. World Prescription Dermatological Drugs Market takes an inclusive look at many different areas of dermatology and prescription dermatology products.

This area of medicine has blossomed due to an increase in skin cancer incidence, new exciting biologics for psoriasis, increased demand by baby boomers -both men and women for anti aging products, consolidation within the industry, and strong late stage pipeline entities.

World Markets for Prescription Dermatology Product Segments

Worldwide Market for Prescription Acne and Rosacea Drugs by Type, 2014-2021

Worldwide Market for Prescription Antiaging and Photodamage Drugs by Type, 2014-2021

Worldwide Market for Prescription Dermatitis and Seborrhea Drugs by Type, 2016-2021

Worldwide Market for Prescription Antifungal Drugs by Type, 2014-2021

Worldwide Market for Prescription Hair Loss and Hair Removal Drugs by Type, 2014-2021

Worldwide Market for Prescription Hyperpigmentation/Melasma and Depigmenting Drugs by Type, 2014-2021

Worldwide Market for Prescription Psoriasis Drugs by Type, 2014-2021

Worldwide Market for Skin Cancer Drugs by Type, 2014-2021

Worldwide Market for Prescription Miscellaneous Skin Disorder Drugs by Type, 2014-2021

Key Topics Covered:

1: Executive Summary

2: Introduction And Overview

3: Issues And Trends

4: Prescription Antiacne And Rosacea Drugs

5: Prescription Antiaging And Photodamage Drugs

6: Prescription Dermatitis And Seborrhea Drugs

7: Prescription Antifungal Drugs

8: Prescription Hair Loss And Hair Removal Drugs

9: Prescription Hyperpigmentation/Melasma And Depigmenting Drugs

10: Prescription Psoriasis Drugs

11: Prescription Skin Cancer Drugs

12: Miscellaneous Skin Disorder Drugs

13: World Market Summary

Companies Mentioned

AbbVie, Inc.

Allergan

Almirall, S.A.

Amgen, Inc.

Anacor Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Astellas Pharma, Inc.

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd.

Bayer

Biofrontera AG

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Cipher Pharmaceuticals

Cutanea Life Sciences

Dermira, Inc.

Galderma S.A.

Genentech

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Johnson Johnson

LEO Pharma A/S

Maruho Co. Ltd.

Merck Company

Merz Pharma GmbH Co KGaA

Mylan N.V.

Novan, Inc.

Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation

Pfizer, Inc.

PharmaDerm

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.

Sinclair Pharma Plc.

Stiefel

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rkmpw7/world

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170710005888/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Dermatological Drugs