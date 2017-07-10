Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market 2017 by Application, Type, End User - Global Forecast to 2022 - Increasing Demand for Solar Systems in Residential Applications

DUBLIN, July 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market by Application (Utility, Residential, and Non-Residential), Type (AR Coated, Tempered, TCO, and Others), End User (Crystalline Silicon PV Modules and Thin Film PV Modules), Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

The solar photovoltaic (PV) glass market is projected to grow from USD 4.38 Billion in 2017 to USD 18.48 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 33.4% from 2017 to 2022

Surging demand for solar energy in emerging economies and preference for solar energy in the residential applications are the key factors contributing to the growth of the solar PV glass market across the globe.

Among applications, the utility segment led the solar PV glass market in 2016. This segment is also projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2017 to 2022. The growth of this segment of the market can be attributed to increasing installation of utility-scale solar power plants across the globe that have been generating reliable and clean energy with stable fuel prices for over two decades.

Although the utility-scale solar energy represents a small percentage of the global power generation at present, the installations of solar power plants are growing rapidly across the globe for both, utility as well as distributed power generation applications. Increasing installations of utility-scale solar power plants and rising government investments for harnessing solar energy are expected to drive the growth of the utility application segment of the Asia-Pacific solar PV glass market between 2017 and 2022.



On the basis of the type, the solar PV glass market has been categorized into AR coated, tempered, TCO coated, and others. The AR coated type segment led the solar PV glass market in 2016. This segment of the market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The tempered type segment of the solar PV glass market is projected to grow at the second-highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2017 to 2022.



The Asia-Pacific region is estimated to be the largest market for solar PV glass in 2017. The growth of the Asia-Pacific solar PV glass market can be attributed to the rising demand for solar energy in the region and increasing initiatives undertaken by governments of various countries to reduce emissions of greenhouse gases. In addition, the introduction of renewable sources of energy for electricity generation is also expected to contribute to the growth of the Asia-Pacific solar PV glass market between 2017 and 2022. China, India, Japan, and South Korea are the major countries contributing to the growth of the Asia-Pacific solar PV glass market.



The factors inhibiting the growth of the solar PV glass market are the high costs involved in the installation, storage, and purchase of power conversion devices, increasing prices of raw materials, and stringent implementation of various regulations on carbon dioxide emissions.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Solar Pv Glass Market, By Application



7 Solar Pv Glass Market, By Type



8 Solar Pv Glass Market, By End User



9 Solar Pv Glass Market, By Region



10 Competitive Landscape



11 Company Profiles



