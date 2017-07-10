Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 10, 2017) - Generic Capital Corporation ("Generic Capital") announces that it has filed an early warning report (the "Report") announcing that, on July 5, 2017, Generic Capital acquired the (the "Acquisition") 134,886,372 common shares of Caza Gold Corp. (the "Issuer") pursuant to a share purchase agreement (the "Share Purchase Agreement") dated May 19, 2017 between Generic Capital and Royal Road Minerals Limited ("Royal Road").

Prior to the Acquisition, Generic Capital did not own any securities of Issuer. Following the Acquisition, Generic Capital owns 134,886,372 common shares of Issuer, representing approximately 88.28% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Issuer.

Generic Capital has acquired the common shares for investment purposes and Generic Capital may, depending on market and other conditions, increase or decrease its beneficial ownership, control or direction over the common shares or other securities of Issuer, through market transactions, private agreements, treasury issuances, exercise of convertible securities or otherwise. Generic Capital intends to purchase the remaining common shares of Issuer held by Royal Road under the terms of the Share Purchase Agreement.

This press release is being issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bids and Insider Reporting Issues in connection with the filing of the Report by Generic Capital.

For further details relating to the Acquisition, please see the Report, a copy of which is available on the Issuer's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For more information, please contact:

Albert Contardi, President

Generic Capital Corporation

Tel: (416) 361-2832