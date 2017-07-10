Sweden, 2017-07-10 16:49 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



As of 10 July 10 2017, Erik Penser Bank acts as a market maker for ZetaDisplay's ordinary shares. In connection with this assignment, the company's chairman Mats Johansson lends 15,000 ordinary shares to Erik Penser Bank. According to applicable rules, the loan of shares from Mats Johansson will be reported as insider trading to Sweden's financial supervisory authority (sw. Finansinspektionen), as a divestment of the same number of ordinary shares.



About ZetaDisplay



ZetaDisplay is a leading supplier of Digital Signage to major chains in the retailing and service sectors of the European market. The head office is in Sweden and there are sales offices located in Denmark, Norway, Finland, Estonia and the Netherlands. Since April 2011 the company's shares have been traded on NASDAQ OMX First North Premier, using the ZETA abbreviation. The Certified Adviser is Erik Penser Bank. More information can be found at http://www.zetadisplay.com



About Digital Signage and multi-channel communication



ZetaDisplay defines Digital Signage as a system for advertising, profiling and retail store communication, which forwards audio, images and film related to retail stores and information in the public environment. A Swedish name for Digital Signage translates as digital retailing communications. Solutions based on digital displays form a large part of the market, but development is proceeding towards the utilisation of more digital channels to communicate customer offers and other information. This is a matter of solutions that are integrated into social media and web sites, and apps for smart mobile phones and tablets which create interaction with customers. Development is also progressing towards integrating solutions with retailers' cash desks for automatic price updating and the automatic switching of offers on the digital displays.