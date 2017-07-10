FREE TRANSLATION OF DECLARATION TO AMF ON NUMBER OF SHARES VOTING RIGHTS

Regulatory News:

Air Liquide (Paris:AI):

Declaration of June 2017

Date Total number

of shares Total number of

voting rights

(including treasury

shares) Total number of voting

rights (excluding treasury

shares) June 388,222,286 388,222,286 386,688,394 Previous declaration

May 2017 May 388,187,746 388,187,746 386,654,163

The world leader in gases, technologies and services for Industry and Health, Air Liquide is present in 80 countries with approximately 68,000 employees and serves more than 3 million customers and patients.* Oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen have been at the core of the company's activities since its creation in 1902. Air Liquide's ambition is to be the leader in its industry, delivering long-term performance and acting responsibly.

Air Liquide ideas create value over the long term. At the core of the company's development are the commitment and constant inventiveness of its people.

Air Liquide anticipates the challenges of its markets, invests locally and globally, and delivers high-quality solutions to its customers and patients, and the scientific community.

The company relies on competitiveness in its operations, targeted investments in growing markets and innovation to deliver profitable growth over the long-term.

Air Liquide's revenues amounted to €16.4 billion in 2015, and its solutions that protect life and the environment represented more than 40% of sales. On 23 May 2016, Air Liquide completed its acquisition of Airgas, which had revenues amounting to $5.3 billion (around €4.8 billion) for the fiscal year ending 31 March 2016.

Air Liquide is listed on the Paris Euronext stock exchange (compartment A) and is a member of the CAC 40 and Dow Jones Euro Stoxx 50 indexes.

Following the acquisition of Airgas on 23 May 2016

