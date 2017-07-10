

OMAHA (dpa-AFX) - Elliott Management Corp. said a bid by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK-B, BRK-A, BRKa) for Oncor Electric Delivery Co. fails to maximize value for Oncor creditors. Meanwhile, Elliott said it remain available to discuss alternatives to the proposed Berkshire transaction.



Elliott Management said in a July 5 letter released Monday that it acts as an adviser to certain funds that are EFIH's most significant unsecured creditor (holding over 74% of EFIH's unsecured bonds) and has been in the process of negotiating a term sheet for a fully consensual restructuring that values Reorganized EFH/EFIH at approximately $9.3 billion and Oncor at approximately $18.5 billion.



'While we are entirely supportive of a transaction with Berkshire or another third party in the event that the value provided by that transaction exceeds the value being proposed by Elliott, we fear that the Berkshire transaction does not provide such value,' Elliott said in the letter.



Elliott said it intends to provide a significant amount of the new money required to fund the equitization plan and has been in contact with other parties that are interested in participating in the exit financing.



Elliott said it is extremely concerned that introducing a transaction with Berkshire at the current time will significantly undercut and potentially limit Elliott's ability to provide a portion of the financing necessary to achieve the higher and otherwise superior transaction Elliott has proposed.



Elliott urges the Board to continue to engage with Elliott regarding its proposed transaction and support Elliott's efforts to assist the Debtors in raising funding for that transaction. Moreover, Elliott urges and requests that the Board immediately bring Elliott into its negotiations regarding any alternatives, including a possible change of control transaction with Berkshire, so as to avoid the unnecessary litigation costs and expenses as well as the closing uncertainty of an alternative transaction and confirmation of a plan of reorganization upon which an alternative transaction rests.



On Friday, Berkshire Hathaway Energy, a unit of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc, announced that it would acquire Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC with an equity value of about $11.25 billion. Berkshire Hathaway Energy executed a definitive merger agreement to buy bankrupt Energy Future Holdings Corp. or EFH, the parent of energy delivery company Oncor.



The all-cash consideration for reorganized EFH is $9 billion implying an equity value of approximately $11.25 billion for Oncor.



