Purging Compound Market 2017 by Type, Process and Region - Global Forecast to 2022 - Reduction in Machine Downtime, Low Production Cost, And Less Raw Material Wastage

DUBLIN, July 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Purging Compound Market by Type (Mechanical, Chemical/Foaming, and Liquid Purging), Process (Extrusion, Injection Molding, and Blow Molding), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

The purging compound market is projected to reach USD 586.3 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2017 to 2022

Reduction in machine downtime, low production cost, and less raw material wastage are the key factors driving the purging compound market.

The major types of the purging compound market are mechanical purging, chemical/foaming purging, and liquid purging. Purging compounds are plastic resins that are used to clean and remove contaminations from plastic processing machines, which carry out injection molding, blow molding, and extrusion processes. Purging compounds are compatible with a wide range of polymers, such as polyolefins (PP, PE, and TPO), high-temperature resins (PEEK and PSU), and engineered resins (ABS, HIPS, polycarbonate, nylon, PBT, and PET). Purging compounds help eliminate un-melted resins, degraded residues, true gels, foreign contaminants, un-dispersed additives & modifiers, moisture, and air bubbles from screws and barrels of machines.

On the basis of process, the extrusion segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the purging compound market in 2017. This large share is mainly attributed to the extensive use of purging compound in the plastic processing equipment industry. The injection molding segment is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR from 2017 to 2022, owing to the increasing demand from the food & beverage and automotive end-use industry.

Increasing demand for purging compound by the plastic processing equipment industry is expected to drive the market across regions. North America is estimated to lead the global purging compound market in 2017. The Asia-Pacific purging compound market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022, owing to the increasing demand for injection molding and extruders from countries, such as China, Japan, and India.

High prices of purging compounds is the major inhibiting factor for the growth of purging compound market, especially in the emerging economies, such as India and South Africa, among others.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Purging Compound Market, By Type



7 Purging Compound Market, By Process



8 Purging Compound Market, By Region



9 Competitive Landscape



10 Company Profiles



3M Company

Asahi Kasei Chemicals Corporation

Calsak Corporation

Chem-Trend

Clariant Ag

Claude Bamberger Molding Compounds Corporation

Daicel Corporation

Dow Chemical Company

Dyna-Purge

E. I. Du Pont De Nemours And Company

Elm Grove Industries, Llc

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Kuraray Co. Ltd.

Magna Purge

Polyplast Muller Gmbh

Purge Right 131

Purgex

Rapidpurge

Rbm Polymers

Reedy Chemical Foam & Specialty Additives

Slide Products, Inc.

Ultra Plast Asia Co., Ltd

Ultra System Sa

Velox Ghmbh

Z Clean



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fk7fmb/purging_compound





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716