Purging Compound Market 2017 by Type, Process and Region - Global Forecast to 2022 - Reduction in Machine Downtime, Low Production Cost, And Less Raw Material Wastage

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Purging Compound Market by Type (Mechanical, Chemical/Foaming, and Liquid Purging), Process (Extrusion, Injection Molding, and Blow Molding), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.
The purging compound market is projected to reach USD 586.3 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2017 to 2022
Reduction in machine downtime, low production cost, and less raw material wastage are the key factors driving the purging compound market.
The major types of the purging compound market are mechanical purging, chemical/foaming purging, and liquid purging. Purging compounds are plastic resins that are used to clean and remove contaminations from plastic processing machines, which carry out injection molding, blow molding, and extrusion processes. Purging compounds are compatible with a wide range of polymers, such as polyolefins (PP, PE, and TPO), high-temperature resins (PEEK and PSU), and engineered resins (ABS, HIPS, polycarbonate, nylon, PBT, and PET). Purging compounds help eliminate un-melted resins, degraded residues, true gels, foreign contaminants, un-dispersed additives & modifiers, moisture, and air bubbles from screws and barrels of machines.
On the basis of process, the extrusion segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the purging compound market in 2017. This large share is mainly attributed to the extensive use of purging compound in the plastic processing equipment industry. The injection molding segment is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR from 2017 to 2022, owing to the increasing demand from the food & beverage and automotive end-use industry.
Increasing demand for purging compound by the plastic processing equipment industry is expected to drive the market across regions. North America is estimated to lead the global purging compound market in 2017. The Asia-Pacific purging compound market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022, owing to the increasing demand for injection molding and extruders from countries, such as China, Japan, and India.
High prices of purging compounds is the major inhibiting factor for the growth of purging compound market, especially in the emerging economies, such as India and South Africa, among others.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Purging Compound Market, By Type
7 Purging Compound Market, By Process
8 Purging Compound Market, By Region
9 Competitive Landscape
10 Company Profiles
- 3M Company
- Asahi Kasei Chemicals Corporation
- Calsak Corporation
- Chem-Trend
- Clariant Ag
- Claude Bamberger Molding Compounds Corporation
- Daicel Corporation
- Dow Chemical Company
- Dyna-Purge
- E. I. Du Pont De Nemours And Company
- Elm Grove Industries, Llc
- Formosa Plastics Corporation
- Kuraray Co. Ltd.
- Magna Purge
- Polyplast Muller Gmbh
- Purge Right 131
- Purgex
- Rapidpurge
- Rbm Polymers
- Reedy Chemical Foam & Specialty Additives
- Slide Products, Inc.
- Ultra Plast Asia Co., Ltd
- Ultra System Sa
- Velox Ghmbh
- Z Clean
