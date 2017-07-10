Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Western Europe B2C E-Commerce Market 2017" report to their offering.
Aside from Asia and North America, Western Europe has the third biggest B2C E-Commerce market worldwide, maintaining a strong one-digit share of the region's retail sales during 2016, with this number expected to increase to double-digits in the coming years, according to estimates in the report. Due to this, as well as high rates of Internet and online shopper penetration, Western Europe is deemed as an advanced market. Nonetheless, mobile and omnichannel commerce are championing further growth.
The UK holds the leading spot for both online retail and M-Commerce. Market statistics cited reveal how in 2015, one-third of E-Commerce sales came from mobile devices, with this share increasing at a rate of several percentage points yearly. Another leading market, Germany, is experiencing an M-Commerce growth rate of double that of online retail and ten times more than total retail sales. Mobile shopping is also taking off in Spain, where half of digital buyers purchased with mobile devices during 2016.
Key Questions Answered
What are the prospects of Internet retail through 2020 in France, Germany and the UK?
How fast are the B2C E-Commerce sales in Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and Sweden projected to grow in 2017?
Which key trends influence the growth of B2C E-Commerce in Western Europe?
How do online shoppers in Western Europe differ in terms of product, payment method and delivery preferences?
Who are the leading players across the top 10 B2C E-Commerce markets of Western Europe?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Management Summary
2. Regional Overview
3. UK
4. Germany
5. France
6. Spain
7. Italy
8. Netherlands
9. Switzerland
10. Sweden
11. Belgium
12. Austria
13. Portugal
Companies Mentioned
Adidas
Albert Heijn Online
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
Amazon.com Inc
Apple Inc
Argos
ASOS
Auchan
Curry's Cyberport.de
Darty
Debenhams
Decathlon
Dixons Retail Plc
E. Leclerc
eBay inc
El Corte Inglés
Google Shopping
Groupon
Leroy Merlin
Marks Spencer
Media Markt
Mercadona
Nelly.com
PriceMinister
Primark
Rakuten Group
Shop Direct Group
ShowRoomPrive
Skystore
Superdrug
Tchibo.de
Van Dijk Educatie
Vente-privee.com SA
Very
Zara
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hhsd2p/western_europe
