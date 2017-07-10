Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Western Europe B2C E-Commerce Market 2017" report to their offering.

Aside from Asia and North America, Western Europe has the third biggest B2C E-Commerce market worldwide, maintaining a strong one-digit share of the region's retail sales during 2016, with this number expected to increase to double-digits in the coming years, according to estimates in the report. Due to this, as well as high rates of Internet and online shopper penetration, Western Europe is deemed as an advanced market. Nonetheless, mobile and omnichannel commerce are championing further growth.

The UK holds the leading spot for both online retail and M-Commerce. Market statistics cited reveal how in 2015, one-third of E-Commerce sales came from mobile devices, with this share increasing at a rate of several percentage points yearly. Another leading market, Germany, is experiencing an M-Commerce growth rate of double that of online retail and ten times more than total retail sales. Mobile shopping is also taking off in Spain, where half of digital buyers purchased with mobile devices during 2016.

Key Questions Answered

What are the prospects of Internet retail through 2020 in France, Germany and the UK?

How fast are the B2C E-Commerce sales in Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and Sweden projected to grow in 2017?

Which key trends influence the growth of B2C E-Commerce in Western Europe?

How do online shoppers in Western Europe differ in terms of product, payment method and delivery preferences?

Who are the leading players across the top 10 B2C E-Commerce markets of Western Europe?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Management Summary

2. Regional Overview

3. UK

4. Germany

5. France

6. Spain

7. Italy

8. Netherlands

9. Switzerland

10. Sweden

11. Belgium

12. Austria

13. Portugal

Companies Mentioned

Adidas

Albert Heijn Online

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd

Amazon.com Inc

Apple Inc

Argos

ASOS

Auchan

Curry's Cyberport.de

Darty

Debenhams

Decathlon

Dixons Retail Plc

E. Leclerc

eBay inc

El Corte Inglés

Google Shopping

Groupon

Leroy Merlin

Marks Spencer

Media Markt

Mercadona

Nelly.com

PriceMinister

Primark

Rakuten Group

Shop Direct Group

ShowRoomPrive

Skystore

Superdrug

Tchibo.de

Van Dijk Educatie

Vente-privee.com SA

Very

Zara

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hhsd2p/western_europe

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170710005917/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: E-Business