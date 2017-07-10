China Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Import Report 2017-2021

DUBLIN, July 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the researcher, LNG production volume of China was about 136.9 billion cubic meters in 2016, up by 1.7% YOY. China's conventional natural gas reserves and production volume are not abundant which cannot meet the growing demands. Due to the limited growth potential of domestic natural gas production volume, it is inevitable to import natural gas. China's dependence on imported petroleum and gas keeps growing.

In 2016, China's LNG import volume was 26.15 million tons, up by 32.97% compared to 2015. In 2016, there were 17 LNG countries of origin for China, yet over 90% of imported LNG was imported from 5 LNG countries of origin which had long-term contracts with China.

According to the report, from Jan to May in 2017, China imported around 400,000 tons of LNG worth USD 166 million from the U.S., and the average import price was USD 401 per ton. Although there were large gaps in the import volume of LNG between U.S. and the top two import resources: 5.46 million tons from Australia and 3.11 million tons from Qatar, the U.S. is still expected to become one of the major import resources with further implementation of "Sino-US 100-Day Action Plan".

China's major LNG import resources include Australia, Qatar, Indonesia, Malaysia, Papua New Guinea and so on. Australia is lower than America and America is lower than Qatar in terms of average import price, therefore, American LNG has an obvious advantage in price. From the perspective of transportation distance, it takes 10-12 days for Australian LNG while 15-20 days for Qatar to reach China. Australian and Qatar have large advantages over America.

Non state-owned capital has many restrictions in natural gas exploitation field. However, private and foreign-funded enterprises can invest in fields such as shale gas, coal bed gas and LNG as well as terminal gas supply, which enjoy preferential policies and are encouraged by the Chinese government.

The three state-owned petrochemical enterprises, namely, CNPC, Sinopec Group and CNOOC are the only LNG import enterprises in China for a long time. With fewer restrictions in LNG import policies, some non state-owned enterprises are gradually allowed to import LNG and build LNG receiving stations.

According to the report, coals continue to be replaced by natural gas and LNG with the development of China economy and industry, urbanization and stricter environmental protection policies in China. Demand for natural gas and LNG is expected to keep growing in the next few years. Up to now, there are still more than half of families using firewood and coals as their main fuels in China, therefore natural gas and LNG have a large market potential. Due to limited growth potential of production volume of domestic natural gas, LNG import volume is expected to be growing in 2017-2021.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Overview of China LNG Industry

1.1 Definition and Classification of LNG

1.2 Downstream Application of LNG in China

1.3 Research Methods of the Report

2 Development Environment of China LNG Industry, 2015-2017

2.1 Economic Environment

2.2 Chinese government Policy to LNG Import

2.3 Analysis on LNG Demand in China

3 Analysis on LNG Import in China, 2015-2017

3.1 Import Volume of LNG in China, 2015-2017

3.2 Major Import Sources of LNG in China

3.3 Major Factors Influencing China's LNG Import

4 Analysis on Major Countries Of Origin of China's LNG Import

4.1 Australia

4.2 Qatar Petroleum

4.3 Indonesia

4.4 Malaysia

4.5 Papua New Guinea

4.6 Peru

4.7 Nigeria

4.8 Russia

4.9 The U.S.A.

4.10 Norway

5 Major Chinese Import Enterprises of LNG

5.1 China National Petroleum Corporation

5.2 Sinopec Group

5.3 China National Offshore Oil Co., Ltd.

5.4 Dongguan Jiufengtian Natural Gas Reservation and Transportation Co., Ltd.

5.5 ENN Group

5.6 Xinjiang Guanghui Industry Investment Group Co., Ltd.

6 Forecast on LNG Import Volume in China, 2017-2021

6.1 Forecast on Major Factors to China's LNG Import

6.2 Forecast on LNG Import Volume in China, 2017-2021

