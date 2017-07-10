HGS appoints Adam Foster as CEO for Europe

BANGALORE, Indiaand LONDON, July 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Hinduja Global Solutions Limited (HGS) (Listed on NSE & BSE, India), today announced the appointment of Adam Foster as Chief Executive Officer for its European operations.

To be based out of London in the UK, Foster will work on enhancing the HGS brand and driving growth in the region. He will also be a key member of HGS' Global Advisory Board and participate in corporate strategy.

Foster joins the HGS team with a strong background in the global BPM industry. He wasthe CEO at Merchants, the Customer Management outsourcing company, before moving into a Group Executive role with Dimension Data, a part of the Japanese NTT Group that acquired Merchants in 1997.In his over 15-years stint at Dimension Data, Foster played a key role working as theirSenior Board member, interacting with several joint venture outsourcers around the world.

Commenting on the appointment, Partha DeSarkar, CEO of HGS said, "We are pleased to have Adam Foster join us as part of the HGS executive team. His extensive experience in the outsourcing and offshoring business, especially at leadership level in a global environment, will be an asset to HGS as we look to drive growth in Europe."

About Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS):

HGS is a leader in optimizing the customer experience and helping our clients to become more competitive. HGS provides a full suite of business process management (BPM) services from traditional voice contact center services and transformational DigiCX services that are unifying customer engagement to platform-based, back-office services and digital marketing solutions. By applying analytics, automation, and interaction expertise to deliver innovation and thought leadership, HGS increases revenue, improves operating efficiency, and helps retain valuable customers. HGS expertise spans the telecommunications and media, healthcare, insurance, banking, consumer electronics and technology, retail, and consumer packaged goods industries, as well as the public sector. HGS operates on a global landscape with over 44,200 employees in 68 worldwide locations delivering localized solutions. For the year ended 31st March 2017, HGS had revenues of US$ 555 million. HGS, part of the multi-billion Hinduja Group, has more than four decades of experience working with some of the world's most recognized brands.

www.teamhgs.com

