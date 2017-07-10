At the request of Realfiction Holding AB, 559110-4616, Realfiction Holding AB's shares will be traded on First North as from July 14, 2017.



Short name: REALFI ----------------------------------------------- Number of shares: 11,633,315 ----------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0009920994 ----------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 140782 ----------------------------------------------- ADT Value: 4,000,000 ----------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 559110-4616 ----------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ----------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: Other Equities ----------------------------------------------- MIC code: FNSE ----------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -----------------------------------------------



Classification



Code Name ----------------------- 5000 Consumer Services ----------------------- 5500 Media -----------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Sedermera Fondkommission. For further information, please call Sedermera Fondkommission on +46 40 615 14 21.