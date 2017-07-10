EL PASO, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 07/10/17 -- Premier Biomedical, Inc. (OTCQB: BIEI) announced today that it has reformulated its CBD Hemp Oil 96-hour Skin Patch and oil-based CBD Hemp Oil Roll-on to provide more of the active ingredient, CBD. The skin patch is increasing its CBD content to 50 mg, while maintaining its current selling price of $20. Roll-on applicators are currently available in two forms -- 110 mg CBD oil-based with sage scent, and 120mg CBD water-based lavender scent. A new, stronger oil-based sage scented roll-on with 150mg of CBD will be available by the end of the third quarter. These higher content CBD products will be available through their website, www.painreliefmeds.com, and at select pharmacies and pain & wellness centers.

William Hartman CEO and President of Premier Biomedical stated, "We have decided to make these improvements so that we can provide the highest level of CBD for comparable products to our customers, along with increased value. Our mission is to continuously improve our products and expand our product offerings to meet the needs of our customers."

"Based on feedback from our customers, through unsolicited reviews and testimonials on our website, we are encouraged that these products can be a possible replacement for dangerous opioid pain relief narcotics for many types of pain."

About Premier Biomedical, Inc.

Premier Biomedical, Inc. (OTCQB: BIEI) is a research-based publicly traded company that intends to discover and develop medical treatments for a wide range of diseases in humans. Premier has obtained, via exclusive license agreements, the technology behind three granted US Patents, multiple pending provisional patents, and a PCT Europe National Patent. Founded in 2010, Premier has partnered with the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP). The company's R&D efforts are centered in El Paso, TX, and their business offices are in Western Pennsylvania. The Company is a fully-reporting issuer whose common stock trades on the OTCQB marketplace maintained by OTC Markets Group, Inc. under the ticker symbol "BIEI." For more information please visit our website: http://www.premierbiomedical.com/.

Safe Harbor Notice

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Premier Biomedical, Inc. cautions that statements and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and makes no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. Premier Biomedical, Inc. undertakes no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

For more information please contact:

William A. Hartman

President and CEO

(724) 633-7033

w.hartman@premierbiomedical.com

www.premierbiomedical.com/



