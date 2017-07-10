The Interactive Display Market was Valued at USD 9.90 Billion in 2015 and is Estimated to Reach USD 26.91 Billion by 2022 at a CAGR of 15.51%

DUBLIN, July 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The interactive display systems market was valued at USD 9.90 Billion in 2015 and is expected to reach USD 26.91 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 15.51% during the forecast period.

The growth of this market is driven by increasing opportunities and highly dynamic nature of interactive displays, rising trend to adopt interactive displays in the retail sector, and customer engagement with interactive displays have led to the rise in the demand for interactive displays. Also, increasing deployment of interactive flat-panel displays in educational institutes is driving the demand for the interactive displays.

The scope of this report covers the interactive display market on the basis of product, technology, vertical, panel size, and geography. The market for interactive flat-panel displays is expected to grow at the highest rate between 2016 and 2022 and hold the largest market size by 2022. Interactive flat-panel display enables the user to interact with the content smoothly and easily. These displays help the students to understand the classroom content in easy way. In the U.S., older versions of interactive whiteboards are getting replaced with the interactive flat panel displays as it offers more advanced feature than interactive whiteboards. This is the important driver for flat-panel displays.

The education sector accounted for the largest share of the overall interactive display market. The high demand for interactive flat-panel displays and interactive whiteboards from educational institutes is one of the major factors driving the growth of the interactive display systems market for education vertical. China has released supportive education policies and has promoted educational reforms. To follow such policies, schools are taking initiatives to promote interactive learning. Such actions would increase the demand for interactive displays for the education sector.



The education vertical is expected to hold the largest market share of interactive displays. The healthcare sector is expected to be the fastest-growing market by 2022. The display panel size ranging from 32-65 is estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. 32- 65 interactive displays are in great demand in retail, healthcare, hospitality, and entertainment sectors for improving the overall visual experience in for wayfinding, signage, and other self-service applications.



The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2015. The region contains several manufacturers and solutions providers of interactive displays. Use of interactive whiteboards and flat-panel displays is done on large scale in the Americas in education and government and corporate sector.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Industry Trends



7 Interactive Display Market, By Product



8 Interactive Display Market, By Technology



9 Interactive Display Market, By Panel Size



10 Interactive Display Market, By Vertical



11 Geographic Analysis



12 Competitive Landscape



13 Company Profiles



Baanto International Ltd.

Crystal Display Systems Ltd.

ELO Touch Solutions, Inc.

Gesturetek, Inc.

Horizon Display

Interactive Touchscreen Solutions, Inc.

Intuilab SA

LG Display Co., Ltd.

NEC Display Solutions Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

Planar Systems, Inc.

Samsung Display Co. Ltd.

