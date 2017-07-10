Smarter Business Ltd Announces Acquisition of BAS Energy

HAYWARDS HEATH, England, July 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Smarter Business Limited has acquired Business Advisory Service Limited (BAS Energy), effective as of 4th July 2017.

Smarter Business Ltd announces its latest acquisition Business Advisory Service Ltd, trading as BAS Energy.

BAS Energy is a multi-disciplinary energy brokerage providing consultancy, energy management, procurement and utility connections to the UK business sector, the acquisition of which brings great value to the Smarter Business brand and ultimately its customers.

This purchase is in line with Smarter Business's plans to grow both organically and through acquisition. Furthermore, this acquisition now positions the group as one of the biggest Energy Brokers in the UK, with over 250 staff and a resulting customer base of over 40,000 clients, placing contracts with a customer spend in excess of £20 million per month.

Smarter Business CEO, Bradley Wingrave says that BAS Energy's attributes will help to further extend the core of the Smarter Business group's offerings.

"Acquiring BAS Energy forms part of our expansion and diversification plans. We continue to drive the business forward, in line with our stated objective of expanding into other areas of business including recently deregulated water services, facilities management, energy efficiency and other business essential services. This wide range of services will deliver further substantial savings to all our customers.

The purchase of the company by Smarter Business will allow BAS Energy to provide these additional key services to their customers.

Chairman, Mark Read said "We have an exciting future ahead and are pleased that this latest acquisition will uniquely position us to ultimately be the one-stop-shop for all UK Businesses, big or small in reducing overheads across a full range of core business necessities"

Editors notes: http://www.Smarterbusiness.co.uk

Smarter Business offers a brokerage service for UK companies to compare and advise alternative suppliers for a wide range of general business overheads including, Gas, Electricity, Water, Insurance and Telecoms. Smarter Business is able to advise both SME and large Corporate clients. Smarter Business's mission is to help dramatically reduce its customers overheads. It operates under the following brands: Smarterbusiness.co.uk/b4benergy.co.uk/bas-energy.co.uk/Cub Wales etc