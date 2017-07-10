YORK, PA--(Marketwired - July 10, 2017) - Morehouse Instrument Company has introduced new types of Digital Force Gauges. These units offer improved performance and accuracy specifications. Compared to a typical analog ring force gauge with 0.5 % of full-scale accuracy, the new gauges are two times more accurate at 0.25 %. Repeatability, resolution, and reproducibility are also significantly improved.

The new Morehouse digital force gauge displays direct force values and does not need an interpolation table. It offers several features including a max hold button; it records peak and valley forces; and is programmed using 11-12 data points taken from Morehouse accredited deadweight calibrations accurate to 0.002 % of applied force. Additionally, it features the new TIR function when the gauge displays the difference between maximum and minimum forces, while recording the maximum and minimum values in memory. This function can be of major assistance in varying force applications.

Henry Zumbrun, Morehouse's president, said: "It has taken a bit of time to find the right solution to bring Morehouse force gauges into the forefront of measurement and we are happy to offer this new gauge and be able to retrofit all existing analog type gauges currently in use." The privately owned firm is internationally known for ninety plus years of calibration integrity, designing, manufacturing, and selling test equipment and systems for force and torque calibration for a broad range of industries.

For more information, contact: Morehouse Instrument Company, 1742 Sixth Avenue, York, PA 17403, (717) 843-0081, Fax (717) 846-4193, www.mhforce.com, info@mhforce.com.

Morehouse Instrument Company: Since 1925, Morehouse has been committed to helping customers to lower measurement risk by lowering equipment uncertainties for force and torque. Today, Morehouse offers a wide range of force and torque calibration products, services, and training. In 2004, the company finished construction of its new force calibration lab, which features a 120,000 LBF Morehouse Dead Weight Machine that achieves the best possible calibrations for customers and at a fraction of the cost other primary calibration labs charge. In 2010 Morehouse finished construction of its primary torque calibration lab. The torque machine built by NPL gives Morehouse the privilege of being the second most accurate laboratory in the world for torque calibrations from 1 N-m through 2000 N-m (PTB has the lowest overall uncertainty).

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/7/10/11G142417/Images/Digital_Force_Gauge-363e3e89a904bafd92da3d4551ac4476.JPG

Press Contact:

Henry Zumbrun

President

Morehouse Instrument Company

Phone: 717-843-0081

Email: Email contact

