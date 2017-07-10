

OAK BROOK (dpa-AFX) - McDonald's Corp. (MCD) is reportedly testing new, shareable Loaded Bacon & Cheese Basket of Fries at its select restaurants in four states in Eastern U.S. The new fry menu item is being touted as the fast-food chain's answer to Wendy's Baconator Fries.



Customers at restaurants in Greater Pittsburgh area, Central West Virginia, Southeast Ohio, and Eastern Kentucky are being offered the cheesy option of the Loaded Bacon & Cheese Basket of Fries, according to media reports.



It is not clear if the new fries are being tested by McDonald's for possible future expansion.



The shareable menu item costs $3.99 for an order and is meant to serve two people. It features the chain's signature French fries as the base, topped with cheddar cheese sauce and crumbled applewood-smoked bacon. In comparison, an individual-size order of Baconator Fries is priced at $1.99.



However, the Bacon & Cheese Basket of Fries have received mixed reviews from customers on Twitter.



'I just want to personally thank @McDonalds for bringing bacon cheese fries to our McDonald's. My dreams have come true,' one customer tweeted.



'@McDonalds I just bought the new bacon cheese fries and dear lord that cheese was disgusting. NotLovingIt,' read another customer's tweet.



McDonald's currently serves loaded fries at several international locations and recently launched them in Mexico.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX