SANTA BARBARA, CA--(Marketwired - July 10, 2017) - CloudCommerce, Inc. (OTCQB: CLWD), a global provider of advanced digital services to leading brands, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Freeze Tag (OTC PINK: FRZT), a leading creator of mobile social games, to provide digital marketing services aimed at building greater awareness of Garfield GO, an augmented reality treasure hunt game, which is now available on the Apple App Store (iOS) and Google Play Store (Android).

Garfield GO is the first augmented reality, location-based game that features the iconic Garfield cat character. With millions of possible treasure locations available worldwide, Garfield GO players can search for hidden treasures in their own neighborhoods. With the help of 3D Garfield, players can discover coins in the map view, which reflects their surroundings. Once a coin is identified, players enter "Augmented Reality" mode to search for the exact location of the treasure. Augmented reality is a new technology that allows the player to experience parts of the game in the real world.

To learn more about Garfield GO, please visit the game's website at www.garfieldgo.com.

The Garfield GO mobile game is the first collaboration between Freeze Tag and strategic partner, Munzee the next generation in global scavenger hunt games. To learn more about Munzee, go to www.munzee.com.

CloudCommerce will provide a range of digital marketing services incorporating content strategy, data analytics, search-based marketing, and social media strategies aimed at increasing the number of users and downloads for Freeze Tag's Garfield GO game, by focusing on a highly targeted outreach to the mobile game player market.

"We have kicked-off our new digital marketing initiative in an exciting way, with an innovative client who is making a big splash in their industry," commented CloudCommerce CEO Andrew Van Noy. "Freeze Tag is positioned to be very successful in this market, which consists of millions of mobile gamers. Together we aim to roll out an active marketing plan to help advance their digital footprint, and lead potential gamers to their products."

About Freeze Tag

Freeze Tag, Inc. is a leading creator of mobile social games that are fun and engaging for all ages. Based on a free-to-play business model that has propelled games like Candy Crush Saga to worldwide success, we employ state-of-the-art data analytics and proprietary technology to dynamically optimize the gaming experience for revenue generation. Players can download and enjoy our games for free, or they can purchase virtual items and additional features within the game to increase the fun factor. Our games encourage players to compete and engage with their friends on major social networks such as Facebook and Twitter. Founded by gaming industry veterans, Freeze Tag has launched several successful mobile games including the number one hit series Victorian Mysteries® and Unsolved Mystery Club®, as well as digital entertainment like Etch A Sketch®. Freeze Tag games have been downloaded millions of times on the Apple, Amazon and Google app stores.

About CloudCommerce

CloudCommerce, Inc. (CLWD) provides advanced e-commerce services to leading brands. Our customers depend on us to help them compete effectively in the $1.6 trillion worldwide e-commerce market. Our comprehensive services include: (1) development of highly customized and sophisticated online stores, (2) real-time integration to other business systems, (3) digital marketing and data analytics, (4) complete and secure site management, and (5) integration to physical stores. Our goal is to become the industry leader by rapidly increasing the number of customers who regularly depend on us and by acquiring other rapidly growing e-commerce service providers. To learn more about CloudCommerce, please visit www.cloudcommerce.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this shareholder letter contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These risks include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: the impact of economic, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, markets, products, and prospects for sales, failure to commercialize our technology, failure of technology to perform as expected, failure to earn profit or revenue, higher costs than expected, persistent operating losses, ownership dilution, inability to repay debt, failure of acquired businesses to perform as expected, the impact on the national and local economies resulting from terrorist actions, and U.S. actions subsequently; and other factors detailed in reports filed by the Company.

Contact:

CloudCommerce, Inc.

Tel: 805-964-3313

Email contact

