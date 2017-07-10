Regulatory News:
Pharnext SA (Paris:ALPHA) (FR00111911287 ALPHA), a biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new approach to the development of innovative drugs based on the combination and repositioning of known drugs, today announced that data related to PXT864, the Company's lead PLEODRUG™, in development for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), will be presented in two posters at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference 2017 (AAIC), July 16-20, in London, England.
Details are as follow:
|Date
|Time
|Title
|
Monday
|
9:30am to
|
Poster P2-005
|
Tuesday
|
9:30am to
|
Poster P3-047
PXT864 is a novel synergistic combination of baclofen and acamprosate given as a pill twice-daily. PXT864 acts through a new mechanism of action that targets metabolic imbalance in the brain of patients suffering from neurodegenerative diseases. PXT864's most advanced indication is Alzheimer's disease. Development in other neurodegenerative diseases, including Parkinson's disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), is also planned.
About Pharnext
Pharnext is an advanced clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company founded by renowned scientists and entrepreneurs including Professor Daniel Cohen, a pioneer in modern genomics. Pharnext has two lead products in clinical development. PXT3003 is currently in an international Phase 3 trial for the treatment of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 1A and benefits from orphan drug status in Europe and the United States. PXT864 has generated positive Phase 2 results in Alzheimer's disease. Pharnext is the pioneer of a new drug discovery paradigm: PLEOTHERAPY™. The Company identifies and develops synergic combinations of repositioned drugs at new optimal lower doses. These PLEODRUG™ offer several key advantages: efficacy, safety and intellectual property including several product or composition of matter patents already granted. The Company is supported by a world-class scientific team.
The company Pharnext is listed on Euronext Growth Stock Exchange in Paris (ISIN code: FR00111911287).
For more information, visit www.pharnext.com
