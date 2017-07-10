Aben Resources Ltd: Aben Receives Exploration Permit for Forrest Kerr Drill Program in BC's Golden Triangle Region, Archaeological Overview Assessment Completed

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 10, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aben Resources Ltd. (TSX-V:ABN) (OTCBB:ABNAF) (Frankfurt:E2L2) (the "Company") is pleased to announce it has received a 2 year Multi-Year Area Based (MYAB) Permit from the British Columbia Ministry of Energy and Mines. The permit enables the Company to conduct an exploration drilling program at their 23,000 hectare Forrest Kerr Gold Project located within BC's Golden Triangle region. Aben also announces the positive receipt of an Archaeological Overview Assessment (AOA) of the Forrest Kerr Project, the final requirement that allowed for the issuance of their exploration permit.

B.C.'s Golden Triangle map:

http://www.abenresources.com/i/maps/ABN_Golden_Triangle_map.jpg (http://www.abenresources.com/i/maps/ABN_Golden_Triangle_map.jpg)

Field-based exploration activities are already underway at Forrest Kerr with ground truthing of historic data and evaluating mineralization potential on a property wide basis with a focus on those areas containing historic high grade precious and base metal occurrences. Currently, drill targets and budget are being finalized with the aim to extend known mineralized horizons and test some conceptual targets with drilling expected to commence in the first week of August 2017.

Historical drilling at the Forrest Kerr Project encountered several high grade intercepts such as an average of 9.87 g/t Gold over 29 meters (including 125 g/t Gold over 0.8m and 91 g/t Gold over 1.9m) in the Carcass Creek Zone and 33.4 g/t Gold over 11 meters in the Boundary Zone (including 326 g/t Gold over 0.5m).

Aben's Forrest Kerr, B.C. claims map:

http://www.abenresources.com/i/photos/forrest-kerr/ABN-Forrest-Kerr-Project-map-small.jpg (http://www.abenresources.com/i/photos/forrest-kerr/ABN-Forrest-Kerr-Project-map-small.jpg)

Note: Aben has not been able to independently verify the methodology and results from historical work programs within the property boundaries. However, management believes that the historical work programs have been conducted in a professional manner and the quality of data and information produced from them are relevant.

About Aben Resources:

Aben Resources is a Canadian gold exploration company developing projects in British Columbia's Golden Triangle, the Yukon and Saskatchewan.

For further information on Aben Resources Ltd. (TSX-V:ABN), visit our Company's web site at www.abenresources.com (http://www.abenresources.com/).

Aben Resources has approx. 46.8 million shares issued and outstanding.

