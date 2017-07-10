GCP Student Living Plc - Holding(s) in Company

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached: GCP Student Living plc

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify): CHANGE TO THE NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS IN ISSUE X

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name Aviva plc & its subsidiaries

City and country of registered office (if applicable) London, England

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)

Name Registered Holder:

Available on Request49,869*

Chase (GA Group) Nominees Limited441,820*



HSBC Global Custody Nominee (UK) Limited 9,235,887*

State Street Nominees Limited 367,730*



*denotes direct interest



City and country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 07/07/2017

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 10/07/2017

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights of issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 2.62% 0.18% 2.80% 385,064,556

Position of previous notification (if

applicable) 3.01% 0.20% 3.21%

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of

shares

ISIN code (if possible) Number of voting rights % of voting rights

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

Ordinary Shares





GB00B8460Z43 10,095,306 Not Notifiable 2.62% Not Notifiable

SUBTOTAL 8. A 10,095,306 2.62%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration

date Exercise/

Conversion Period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted. % of voting rights

RIGHT TO RECALL LOANED SHARES N/A N/A 676,260*



DIRECT INTEREST 0.18%

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 676,260 0.18%

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration

date Exercise/

Conversion Period Physical or cash

settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the

applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary) X

Namexv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Aviva plc 2.62% 2.80%

Aviva Group Holdings Limited 2.62% 2.80%

Aviva Investors Holdings Limited 2.62% 2.80%

Aviva Investors Global Services Limited 2.62% 2.80%

Aviva plc

Aviva Group Holdings Limited

Friends Provident

International Limited

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder See Section 4

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional information

This notification is prompted by a 3% to <3% change at Direct Interest Level

Place of completion Norwich, England