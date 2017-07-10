YORBA LINDA, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/10/17 -- Brandywine Homes announced that all 28 homes at Provence, a 3.24-acre community at 5050 Richfield Road in Yorba Linda, have been sold.

"We're not surprised this wonderful, family-friendly community sold out within a year of opening," said Dave Barisic, principal in charge of sales and marketing for Brandywine Homes, a pioneer of infill development in Southern California. "It is ideally located and close to award-winning schools, and buyers love the spacious, welcoming floor plans with generous outdoor spaces."

Provence is located near the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum on a site that once held older single-family homes. The new community includes a tot lot, a community park and ample parking, with 3.5 parking spaces per home. The fully appointed three- and four-bedroom homes range in size from approximately 1,800 to 2,000 square feet.

Yorba Linda, an affluent suburb in Orange County, is the birthplace of former President Richard Nixon. Several of the district's schools have received the California Distinguished School award. California State University, Fullerton and Fullerton College are nearby.

About Brandywine Homes

Brandywine Homes is a residential homebuilder based in Irvine, Calif., with over two decades of experience in developing challenging infill sites, revitalizing some of Southern California's oldest and most established neighborhoods. Founded in 1994, the family-owned and operated company has built or developed almost 60 small- and mid-sized infill communities totaling $1.1 billion in revenues. The company builds homes that respect and complement the heritage, values and architectural integrity of existing neighborhoods and the people who live there - making a positive contribution to the community. www.brandywine-homes.com. Social media: Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Brandywine Blog.

Media Contacts:

Anton Communications

Vanessa Showalter

949-748-0542

Email Contact



Genevieve Anton

714-544-6503

Email Contact



