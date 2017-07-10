Clinical Diagnostics PCR Markets 2017-2021

DUBLIN, July 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Clinical Diagnostics PCR Markets by Type (Infectious Disease, Cancer, Cardiovascular, Genetic, Others) and Region (U.S., Europe, Japan, China, Latin America, World) and Technology (PCR, TMA, Other NAAT)" report to their offering.

This report provides crucial business planning data for companies in the clinical PCR (polymerase chain reaction) and other nucleic acid amplification test (NAAT) markets.

Companies included in this report may be involved research instruments and reagents, platforms and tests for clinical laboratories, and/or platforms and tests for near-patient or point-of-care diagnostics.

Other companies are using PCR technology as the first step of assays that utilize other technologies such as DNA sequencing or mass spectrometry.

PCR is a large field that covers a wide range of activities, and this is reflected in the topics covered in this report.

This Report Includes a Discussion of:

- Overview of PCR and other NAAT technologies

- Applications of NAAT in clinical diagnostic

- Markets by segment (infectious disease, cancer, genetics)

- Sub-segment markets within larger for infectious disease (Hepatitis, HIV, STDs, RSV, Others) and oncology (Screening, Diagnostics) and Genetic (Inherited, Thrombolia, Pharmacogenomics)

- Regional Markets (U.S., Europe, Japan, China, Latin America, World)

- Deals made by PCR and other NAAT companies, including investments and financing agreements, acquisitions, collaborations, and other agreements.

- Market drivers, issues, and trends in the nucleic acid amplification market

- Forecasts projected to 2021

- Profiles of companies reflecting the wide range NAAT products and applications.

Key Topics Covered:

1: Executive Summary

2: Introduction

3: Trends and Innovation

4: Clinical PCR Tests on the Market

5: Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) And Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (Naat) Market Analysis

6: Company Profiles

- Abbott Laboratories

- Agilent Technologies Inc.

- Alere Inc.

- Asuragen, Inc.

- Beckman Coulter, Inc. (A Danaher Corporation Company)

- Biocartis Group Nv

- Biofire Diagnostics, Llc. (Acquired By Biomérieux)

- Biomérieux Sa

- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

- Cepheid (A Danaher Company)

- Genmark Diagnostics, Inc.

- Hologic, Inc.

- Luminex Corporation

- Meridian Bioscience, Inc.

- Qiagen N.V.

- Quantumdx Group

- Quidel, Inc.

- Roche

- Spartan Bioscience Inc.

- Stat-Diagnostica

- T2 Biosystems, Inc.

