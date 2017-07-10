Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity agreement entrusted by Adocia (Paris:ADOC) to Kepler Capital Markets, the following resources were listed on the liquidity account as at June 30, 2017:

6,671 shares of Adocia and

31,267.6 euros in cash.

At the last half year report dated December 30, 2016:

760 shares of Adocia and

335,365.88euros in cash.

About ADOCIA

Adocia is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that specializes in the development of innovative formulations of already-approved therapeutic proteins. Adocia's portfolio of injectable treatments for diabetes, featuring five clinical-stage products and five preclinical products, is among the largest and most differentiated of the industry.

The proprietary BioChaperone technological platform is designed to enhance the effectiveness and/or safety of therapeutic proteins while making them easier for patients to use. Adocia customizes BioChaperone to each protein for a given application in order to address specific patient needs.

Adocia's clinical pipeline includes four novel insulin formulations for the treatment of diabetes: two ultra-rapid formulations of insulin analogs (BioChaperone Lispro U100 and U200), a rapid-acting formulation of human insulin (HinsBet U100) and a combination of basal insulin glargine and rapid-acting insulin lispro (BioChaperone Combo). Additionally, an aqueous formulation of human glucagon (BioChaperone Human Glucagon) has recently entered clinical testing. Adocia is also developing two combinations of insulin glargine with GLP-1s (BioChaperone Glargine Dulaglutide and BioChaperone Glargine Liraglutide), two combinations of insulin lispro with synergistic prandial hormones (BioChaperone Lispro Pramlintide and BioChaperone Lispro Exenatide), and a concentrated, rapid-acting formulation of human insulin (HinsBet U500), all of which are in preclinical development.

Adocia aims to deliver "Innovative medicine for everyone, everywhere."

To learn more about Adocia, please visit us at www.adocia.com

