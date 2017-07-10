Private Equity Holding AG / Shareholders of Private Equity Holding AG approve all proposals by the Board of Directors. . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Zug, July 10, 2017

Shareholders of Private Equity Holding AG approve all proposals by the Board of Directors.

At the Annual General Meeting of Private Equity Holding AG held on July 10, 2017 in Zug, the shareholders approved all the proposals of the Board of Directors.

Dr. Hans Baumgartner, Dr. Hans Christoph Tanner, Martin Eberhard and Bernhard Schürmann were re-elected to the Board of Directors. Dr. Hans Christoph Tanner, Martin Eberhard and Bernhard Schürmann were re-elected to the compensation committee for a period of one year.

Further, KPMG AG, Zurich, was re-elected as statutory auditors and KBT Treuhand AG, Zurich, was re-elected as independent proxy for a period of one year.

PEH will continue its distribution policy with a payment of CHF 3.00 per share. The shareholders approved a payment out of capital contribution reserves, which is tax-exempt for individuals in Switzerland.

The agenda items and the proposals of the Board of Directors are published on www.peh.ch, the presentation which was shown at the Annual General Meeting will be published in due time.

Private Equity Holding AG (SIX: PEHN) offers investors the opportunity to invest, within a simple legal and tax optimized structure, in a broadly diversified and professionally managed private equity portfolio.

For further information, please contact:

Lara Jud, Investor Relations, lara.jud@peh.ch, phone +41 41 726 79 80, http://www.peh.ch

