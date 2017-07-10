Korea Rural Community Corp. has revealed plans to build up to 280 MW of floating solar capacity at three sites in South Korea by 2019.The infrastructure developer - which specializes in agricultural and rural community development projects - will accept proposals from prospective solar developers until October 12, according to an online statement. Companies may form consortia or submit proposals on their own.If completed, the projects will be among the largest floating PV arrays in the world, with power generation expected to offset roughly 160,000 tons of greenhouse gas emissions per year. In May, the world's biggest floating PV plant thus far was connected to the grid in Huainan, ...

