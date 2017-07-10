TXT Stock: Awaiting ConfirmationTextron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) first piqued my interest in May 2017, when rumors starting swirling that a buyout was in the works. Aside from the initial pop in TXT stock that was a result of the buyout rumors, the trading action has been dull and uneventful.Ever since that fateful day, I have been watching the trading action in Textron stock because, if the rumors are indeed factual, a substantial move to the upside can be expected.To be honest, even if there were no rumors surrounding Textron, I would still.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...