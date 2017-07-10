TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 07/10/17 -- Ontario Federation of Labour and local labour councils are holding a series of solidarity breakfasts across Ontario to celebrate the province-wide effort to improve the lives of working people.

"I encourage everyone to attend these solidarity breakfasts. It is essential that workers make themselves heard at hearings on Bill 148, to ensure that it goes enough in supporting decent work across this province," said OFL President Chris Buckley. "Ontario workers need laws that will raise the floor for all workers, and make it easier to join and keep a union."

After the solidarity breakfasts, workers will be supporting labour and community activists who will present to the Ontario Legislative Standing Committee on Finance and Economic Affairs on Bill 148, Fair Workplaces, Better Jobs Act.

This is an important opportunity to continue to build on the movement for decent work for all Ontarians.

SOLIDARITY BREAKFAST EVENTS:

Thunder Bay:

Monday, July 10

7:30 am - 9 am

Valhalla Inn, 1 Valhalla Inn Road, Thunder Bay

RSVP here

North Bay:

Tuesday, July 11

7:30 am - 9 am

Best Western Hotel and Conference Centre, 700 Lakeshore Drive, North Bay

RSVP here

Windsor-Essex:

Friday, July 14

7:30 am - 9 am

St. Clair College for the Arts, 201 Riverside Drive West, Windsor

RSVP here

London:

Monday, July 17

7:30 am - 9 am

Delta London Armouries Hotel, 325 Dundas Street, London

RSVP here

Kitchener-Waterloo:

Tuesday, July 18

7:30 am - 9 am

Holiday Inn Kitchener-Waterloo Hotel & Conference Centre, 30 Fairway Road South, Kitchener

RSVP here

(i)All are welcome to attend. We encourage you to stay to attend the public hearings to support the presenters!

Contacts:

Meagan Perry

Director of Communications

416-894-3456

mperry@ofl.ca



