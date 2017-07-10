

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets ended the first session of the new trading week with modest gains. The markets were stuck in a sideways patter throughout the session and spent some time in the red, but ultimately finished in positive territory.



Chinese inflation data was in line with expectations Monday and investors were pleased by positive German trade data. However, investors remained somewhat cautious ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's semiannual testimony before Congress later this week. Yellen is due to testify before the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday and before the Senate Banking Committee on Thursday.



The French economy is forecast to expand as previously estimated in the second quarter, survey data from the Bank of France showed Monday. The economy is forecast to grow 0.5 percent in the second quarter, in line with the previous projection.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced 0.44 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks increased 0.41 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, added 0.46 percent.



The DAX of Germany climbed 0.46 percent and the CAC 40 of France rose 0.40 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 0.26 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished higher by 0.68 percent.



In Frankfurt, utility E.ON gained 2.18 percent after HSBC upgraded its rating on the stock to 'Buy' from 'Reduce.'



Stada climbed 1.36 percent after reports that Bain Capital and Cinven are increasing their offer price for the generic drug-maker.



Lufthansa weakened by 0.46 percent after UBS downgraded its rating on the stock to 'Neutral' from 'Buy.'



In London, Imagination Technologies dropped 2.78 percent on reports that Apple might be poaching talent from the microchip company.



Facilities management and construction services company Carillion sank 39.04 percent after a profit warning and CEO exit.



Drug-maker Almirall plunged 24.67 percent in Madrid after the company reduced its FY17 revenue guidance.



Norsk Hydro AS rose 1.52 percent in Oslo after it agreed to acquire Orkla's 50 percent interest in Sapa joint venture for a total enterprise value of 27 billion Norwegian kroner. Shares of Orkla climbed nearly 3 percent.



Eurozone investor confidence moderated in July, survey results from think tank Sentix showed Tuesday. The investor confidence index fell marginally to 28.3 in July from a near decade high. The score was forecast to fall to 28.2 from 28.4 in June.



Germany's exports and imports grew more than expected in May, data from Destatis revealed Monday.



Exports grew 1.4 percent month-on-month in May, faster than the 0.9 percent increase seen in April. Shipments were expected to gain only 0.3 percent.



At the same time, monthly growth in imports held steady at 1.2 percent, faster than the expected increase of 0.3 percent.



As a result, the trade surplus rose to EUR 20.3 billion in May from EUR 19.7 billion a month ago.



China's consumer and producer prices logged steady growth in June, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Monday. Inflation remained unchanged at 1.5 percent in June. Prices were forecast to grow 1.6 percent.



