sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 10.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 557 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
10.07.2017 | 18:16
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

World Prescription Dermatological Drugs Market 2014-2021

DUBLIN, July 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "World Prescription Dermatological Drugs Market, 10th Edition" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The field of dermatology is currently experiencing a busy and interesting period and, as a result, the range of therapeutic options available to physicians has expanded. World Prescription Dermatological Drugs Market takes an inclusive look at many different areas of dermatology and prescription dermatology products.

This area of medicine has blossomed due to an increase in skin cancer incidence, new exciting biologics for psoriasis, increased demand by baby boomers -both men and women - for antiaging products, consolidation within the industry, and strong late stage pipeline entities.

There are numerous issues that are shaping the direction of the field of dermatology. Advancements in technology and knowledge of the disease process are influencing the research and development efforts of the industry, along with the decisions of what products to pursue.

This is an exciting time in dermatology as there continues to be a shift in the understanding of the pathophysiology of many skin diseases. Some of the most exciting new developments in dermatology include:

New biologics and their uses in dermatology

Movement towards dispensing prescription dermatology agents in the office

Growth in platelet rich plasma

Demand in the prescription dermatology products market will likely remain high due to the aging population and the quest for lifestyle treatments to meet the needs of aging baby boomers. There are a number of companies participating in the worldwide market for prescription dermatological drugs, ranging from large international pharmaceutical companies, small niche pharmaceutical companies, to generic companies both large and small.

There is also competitive pressure in this market from over-the-counter (OTC) participants. However, even with the availability of OTC products, manufacturers of prescription products continue to do well in terms of revenues.

World Markets for Prescription Dermatology Product Segments

- Worldwide Market for Prescription Acne and Rosacea Drugs by Type, 2014-2021
- Worldwide Market for Prescription Antiaging and Photodamage Drugs by Type, 2014-2021
- Worldwide Market for Prescription Dermatitis and Seborrhea Drugs by Type, 2016-2021
- Worldwide Market for Prescription Antifungal Drugs by Type, 2014-2021
- Worldwide Market for Prescription Hair Loss and Hair Removal Drugs by Type, 2014-2021
- Worldwide Market for Prescription Hyperpigmentation/Melasma and Depigmenting Drugs by Type, 2014-2021
- Worldwide Market for Prescription Psoriasis Drugs by Type, 2014-2021
- Worldwide Market for Skin Cancer Drugs by Type, 2014-2021
- Worldwide Market for Prescription Miscellaneous Skin Disorder Drugs by Type, 2014-2021

Key Topics Covered:

1: Executive Summary

2: Introduction And Overview

3: Issues And Trends

4: Prescription Antiacne And Rosacea Drugs

5: Prescription Antiaging And Photodamage Drugs

6: Prescription Dermatitis And Seborrhea Drugs

7: Prescription Antifungal Drugs

8: Prescription Hair Loss And Hair Removal Drugs

9: Prescription Hyperpigmentation/Melasma And Depigmenting Drugs

10: Prescription Psoriasis Drugs

11: Prescription Skin Cancer Drugs

12: Miscellaneous Skin Disorder Drugs

13: World Market Summary

Companies Mentioned

  • AbbVie, Inc.
  • Allergan
  • Almirall, S.A.
  • Amgen, Inc.
  • Anacor Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  • Astellas Pharma, Inc.
  • Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd.
  • Bayer
  • Biofrontera AG
  • Bristol-Myers Squibb
  • Cipher Pharmaceuticals
  • Cutanea Life Sciences
  • Dermira, Inc.
  • Galderma S.A.
  • Genentech
  • GlaxoSmithKline Plc
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • LEO Pharma A/S
  • Maruho Co. Ltd.
  • Merck & Company
  • Merz Pharma GmbH & Co KGaA
  • Mylan N.V.
  • Novan, Inc.
  • Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation
  • Pfizer, Inc.
  • PharmaDerm
  • Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.
  • Sinclair Pharma Plc.
  • Stiefel
  • Valeant Pharmaceuticals International

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2hz9vr/world


Media Contact:


Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716




© 2017 PR Newswire