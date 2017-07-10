World Prescription Dermatological Drugs Market 2014-2021

DUBLIN, July 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The field of dermatology is currently experiencing a busy and interesting period and, as a result, the range of therapeutic options available to physicians has expanded. World Prescription Dermatological Drugs Market takes an inclusive look at many different areas of dermatology and prescription dermatology products.

This area of medicine has blossomed due to an increase in skin cancer incidence, new exciting biologics for psoriasis, increased demand by baby boomers -both men and women - for antiaging products, consolidation within the industry, and strong late stage pipeline entities.

There are numerous issues that are shaping the direction of the field of dermatology. Advancements in technology and knowledge of the disease process are influencing the research and development efforts of the industry, along with the decisions of what products to pursue.

This is an exciting time in dermatology as there continues to be a shift in the understanding of the pathophysiology of many skin diseases. Some of the most exciting new developments in dermatology include:

New biologics and their uses in dermatology

Movement towards dispensing prescription dermatology agents in the office

Growth in platelet rich plasma

Demand in the prescription dermatology products market will likely remain high due to the aging population and the quest for lifestyle treatments to meet the needs of aging baby boomers. There are a number of companies participating in the worldwide market for prescription dermatological drugs, ranging from large international pharmaceutical companies, small niche pharmaceutical companies, to generic companies both large and small.

There is also competitive pressure in this market from over-the-counter (OTC) participants. However, even with the availability of OTC products, manufacturers of prescription products continue to do well in terms of revenues.



World Markets for Prescription Dermatology Product Segments



- Worldwide Market for Prescription Acne and Rosacea Drugs by Type, 2014-2021

- Worldwide Market for Prescription Antiaging and Photodamage Drugs by Type, 2014-2021

- Worldwide Market for Prescription Dermatitis and Seborrhea Drugs by Type, 2016-2021

- Worldwide Market for Prescription Antifungal Drugs by Type, 2014-2021

- Worldwide Market for Prescription Hair Loss and Hair Removal Drugs by Type, 2014-2021

- Worldwide Market for Prescription Hyperpigmentation/Melasma and Depigmenting Drugs by Type, 2014-2021

- Worldwide Market for Prescription Psoriasis Drugs by Type, 2014-2021

- Worldwide Market for Skin Cancer Drugs by Type, 2014-2021

- Worldwide Market for Prescription Miscellaneous Skin Disorder Drugs by Type, 2014-2021



Key Topics Covered:



1: Executive Summary



2: Introduction And Overview



3: Issues And Trends



4: Prescription Antiacne And Rosacea Drugs



5: Prescription Antiaging And Photodamage Drugs



6: Prescription Dermatitis And Seborrhea Drugs



7: Prescription Antifungal Drugs



8: Prescription Hair Loss And Hair Removal Drugs



9: Prescription Hyperpigmentation/Melasma And Depigmenting Drugs



10: Prescription Psoriasis Drugs



11: Prescription Skin Cancer Drugs



12: Miscellaneous Skin Disorder Drugs



13: World Market Summary



Companies Mentioned



AbbVie, Inc.

Allergan

Almirall, S.A.

Amgen, Inc.

Anacor Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Astellas Pharma, Inc.

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd.

Bayer

Biofrontera AG

Bristol- Myers Squibb

Cipher Pharmaceuticals

Cutanea Life Sciences

Dermira, Inc.

Galderma S.A.

Genentech

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Johnson & Johnson

LEO Pharma A/S

Maruho Co. Ltd.

Merck & Company

Merz Pharma GmbH & Co KGaA

Mylan N.V.

Novan, Inc.

Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation

Pfizer, Inc.

PharmaDerm

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.

Sinclair Pharma Plc.

Stiefel

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International

