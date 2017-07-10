beachapp.com is launching Beach today with its GetOnBeach campaign. Beach is a social travel platform that allows users to search, save and share destination ideas. Today's release includes an iOS app named Beach, available now at beachapp.com and via the App Store.

Over 80% of travelers plan their trip two or more months ahead of time and the average traveler visits 22 travel websites before booking their trip.

Beachapp wants to help users at the very beginning of this process, before they have even decided on a destination. They have built Beach to encourage travelers to widen out their area of interest and discover new destinations.

The Beach platform makes this process straightforward by offering content feed information from a range of news sources which is then curated by beachapp's dedicated team to ensure high quality travel material at the user's fingertips.

Storing content to Beach is as simple as discovery platforms like Pinterest but is 100% travel focused, collecting the user's travel ideas from across the internet and storing them in one convenient location for simple vacation planning. Beach includes 900 travel channels covering over 14,000 destinations.

Beachapp has also released the Save to Beach button which provides a quick and simple way to save websites, news articles and videos. The button is available for the Chrome, Firefox and Safari web browsers. If you already use Evernote, fear not, you can sync Beach to Evernote from inside the app.

With Google Year in Search 2016 suggesting that the most popular destinations include city breaks in Croatia, beach holidays in Greece and exploring the beauty of Thailand, Beach allows users to quickly and easily find information around their area of interest, alongside news, hotels, flights and other key information to make travel planning smooth sailing.

