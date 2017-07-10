Technavio's latest report on the global air conditioner market for the transportation sectorprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170710006016/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global air conditioner market for the transportation sector from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The growth in the automotive, railways, and aerospace sectors is expected to drive the demand for air conditioners in the transportation sector. The automotive sector is classified into various vehicle types, such as passenger vehicles, LDVs, MDVs, and HDVs. The increase in production of light-duty passenger vehicles due to rise in demand in developing countries, such as India and China, is expected to drive the global air conditioner market for the transportation sector

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

The top three emerging trends driving the global air conditioner market for the transportation sector according to Technavio heavy industry research analysts are:

Innovation in air conditioners for transportation sector

Growing adoption of electric buses

Increased investment in aviation industry in India

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Innovation in air conditioners for transportation sector

"Manufacturers are constantly involved in developing technologically advanced products to meet the expectations of consumers and sustain in the competitive market. Companies, such as Valeo, Hanon Systems, and others, have developed advanced A/C units for transport vehicles," says Anju Ajay Kumar, a lead analyst at Technavio for research on unit operation

In 2017, Hanon Systems added latest accompaniments to its portfolio of innovations, an intelligent air quality system to improve the comfort of vehicle occupants. This included ultraviolet LED photo-catalyst for improving the cabin air quality, a carbon dioxide sensor to monitor the levels of carbon dioxide present, Ionizer to charge the air by creating positive and negative ion clusters and eliminate micro-organisms, and a fragrance system for diffusing aroma into the cabin.

Growing adoption of electric buses

"Countries worldwide are taking initiatives in reducing emission levels by encouraging clean and efficient means of transportation and finding alternatives to gasoline and diesel-based vehicles. One of the major alternatives for conventional fuel-based vehicles is EVs for personal and public transportation. The shift toward the adoption of EVs is expected to help various countries to reduce their fuel import cost," adds Anju.

Metropolitan cities in India, such as Bengaluru, aims for eco-friendly means of transport in the city. In 2017, the managing director of Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation announced their plan to procure 150 electric buses as they are eco-friendly, provide more comfort to passengers, and require less maintenance. The demand for electric buses is expected to grow during the forecast period as the Government of India has taken the ambitious initiative, The National Electric Mobility Mission Plan 2020, to transform the automotive and transportation industry.

Increased investment in aviation industry in India

India is a lucrative market for the aviation sector primarily due to the growing population, rapid urbanization, and rising disposable incomes. The aerospace industry in India is expected to grow due to the rise in demand for air travel. The Government of India raised the foreign direct investment limit to 100% in 2016, attracting foreign investments in the aviation sector.

Increased investments for aircraft carriers is expected to provide more growth opportunities for vendors to expand their businesses in India as it is one of the fastest growing economies in the world.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Bulk Handling Equipment for Food and Beverage Industry 2017-2021

Global Refrigerant Market 2017-2021

Global Commercial Air Conditioners Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170710006016/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com