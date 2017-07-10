

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - When the Amazon Prime Day starts at 9 pm ET, it would be offering the biggest and amazing deals ever to clients. Monday's Prime, the third one from online retailer Amazon, would be an extended offer of 30 hours and will end by 3 am ET on July 12. At the exciting sale, a few of the products would be available at 50 percent discount.



The deal will be available for Prime members only. To take advantage of this offer, one can sign up for the annual membership at a payment of $79, instead of its original price of $100.



As revealed by the retailer giant, Amazon Echo, the signature speaker and voice assistant, will be available at a price tag of $89.99, which is almost 50 percent less than its original price. The smaller version of the Amazon Echo will be available at $34.99, at a reduction of $15.



Amazon's popular e-reader Kindle Paperwhite is expected to be available at $89.99, at a discount of $30. August Smart Lock will be available at a reduction of $50.



Samsonite two piece spinner sets will be offered at a discount of 70 percent. Clothes, handbags, shoes, select furniture, mattresses, rugs, Callaway golf products, Under Armour training gear, adidas apparel, etc. are expected to be available at reduction of 30 to 50 percent.



Amazon Prime Now will be offering the same-day delivery for several items, including perishable items.



The deal will be available in 12 countries, including China, India, U.K. and Mexico.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX