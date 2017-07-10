

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Music streaming service Spotify has denied allegations that it created fake artists to fill popular playlists to keep royalty costs down.



According to allegations, Spotify paid producers to create music to specification and own the track outright. The allegations were made by first made by industry website Music Business Worldwide and later by Vulture.



The article included the allegation that, 'This upfront payment saves the company from writing fat streaming checks that come with that plum playlist placement, but tricks listeners into thinking the artists actually exist and limits the opportunities for real music-makers to make money.'



'We do not and have never created 'fake' artists and put them on Spotify playlists. Categorically untrue, full stop,' a Spotify spokesperson wrote in an email to Billboard. 'We pay royalties -- sound and publishing -- for all tracks on Spotify, and for everything we playlist. We do not own rights, we're not a label, all our music is licensed from rightsholders and we pay them -- we don't pay ourselves.'



