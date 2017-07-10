China Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccine Industry 2015-2021

DUBLIN, July 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Research Report on China's Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccine Industry, 2017-2021" report to their offering.

China is the largest pork producer and consumer in the world, accounting for nearly half of the global total output volume of pork. In 2016, output volume of pork was about 53 million tons in China, and the sales volume of hogs was about 685 million heads. In 2007, Ministry of Agriculture of China issued Technical Standards of Prevention and Treatment of Highly-pathogenic PRRS, including highly-pathogenic PRRS vaccines into national compulsory immunization plan. In 2016, Ministry of Agriculture of China claimed that compulsory immunization of highly-pathogenic PRRS was not to be implemented temporarily. In 2017, the national compulsory immunization plan of PRRS was abandoned officially in the National Compulsory Immunization Plan of Animal Epidemic Diseases, 2017.

China's PRRS Vaccine market is fiercely competitive in terms of the competition pattern. By June, 2017, there are about 30 PRRS vaccine producers, among which there are about 10 public companies. Major domestic manufacturing enterprises include Shanghai Hile Bio-pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., China Animal Husbandry Industry Co., Ltd., Qilu Animal Health Products Co., Ltd. and Harbin Weike Biotechnology Co., Ltd. in China's PRRS vaccine market. Boehringer Ingelheim Group is the major foreign-funded enterprise.

The market size declined by over 30% in 2016 compared to that in 2015 as the Chinese government no longer purchases PRRS vaccines since 2016. From the short run (within 3 years),exit of government procurement will cause declining sales volume of vaccines and shrinking market size to China's PRRS vaccine market. High price of commercial vaccines is the major cause. It is likely that small-scale farmers (with annual sales volume of no more than 200 heads) will not immunize pigs after PRRS vaccines are not included in government compulsory immunization plan in order to save the cost. Small-scale pig farmers still account for a large proportion of the total pig farmers at present.

It is estimated that the market size of PRRS vaccines will shrink in short term after the abandon of compulsory immunization (within 3 years). However, from the long run, small-scale farmers will gradually withdraw from market and the proportion of large-scale farms with annual sales volume of over 5,000 heads is growing as the cost of hog breeding keeps growing in China. These large-scale pig farms are the major driving forces in China's PRRS vaccine market as 95% of them will purchase commercial PRRS vaccines.

