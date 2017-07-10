Regulatory News:

ANF Immobilier (Paris:ANF) announces the opening of Chevalier Roze, a hub dedicated to new contemporary art, in August 2017, in the street of the same name, between Vieux Port and the Panier historical neighborhood.

Over 800 sq.m. split into 7 separate units and specially renovated for the purpose will host international artists and make the street a benchmark in contemporary creation:

Crèvecoeur gallery

Founded in 2008 and managed by Axel Dibie and Alix Dionot-Morani, the Crèvecoeur gallery represents 12 artists and supports them in all of their projects, in France and abroad. The gallery is located in the Belleville neighborhood of Paris. It chose Marseille for its second gallery, and to develop its program in an entirely new setting. It will open with a group exhibition called "A une heure de la civilisation" featuring works by Erica Baum, Isabelle Cornaro, Moyra Davey and Ilse and Pierre Garnier.

Catherine Bastide gallery

Catherine Bastide opened her gallery in Brussels in 2000 to provide support for the careers of new artists on the international art scene. The gallery owner will open a new space at Chevalier Roze with an international program. She will also launch her association "You should be an Artist" (YsbaA) to promote social and economic transformation via the strengthening of artistic and artisanal practices in the countries of the South.

She will inaugurate the new gallery with a monographic exhibition by Sébastien Reuzé (born in 1970, and who lives and works in Brussels).

Atlantis

For the past year, the Marseille-based collectors group LUMIÈRE has organized curated exhibitions in an exhibition space called "Atlantis". For its first show, LUMIÈRE has invited curator Chris Sharp who will open the Atlantis Chevalier Roze space with a solo show by Martin Soto Climent (born in 1977, and who lives and works in Mexico).

Numéro 15

15 is an exhibition space dedicated to image and movement, from its most traditional to its most forward-looking forms. Six French and international artists for unique solo shows each year.

Tchikebe art store

The TCHIKEBE workshop, an art printing press located in Marseille since 2009, will open a store at Chevalier Roze which will host the works of independent publishers specialized in the production of original, signed and numbered works by artists, and an exhibition space in which four invited publishers will be given carte blanche each year.

Wilfrid Almendra workshop

Wilfrid Almendra is a Franco-Portuguese artist born in 1972 who lives and works in Marseille. He created Adelaide for Rue du Chevalier Roze. The exhibition space will be both his workspace and a place to meet, share, collaborate, create and disseminate in support of the invitation of French and international artists to Marseille.

South Way

The Marseille-based duo of art historians and curators Charlotte Cosson & Emmanuelle Luciani are setting up their studio in Rue du Chevalier Roze: it will be both the offices of CODE South Way (a committed magazine for young artists that provides a first opportunity to publish their work and receive constructive criticism) and an exhibition space. They are inaugurating their program by giving carte blanche to Julia Marchand.

Rue du Chevalier Roze will contribute to the development of Marseille's cultural life prior to the opening of Manifesta 13, the European contemporary art biennial which will be held in Marseille in 2020.

The opening of Chevalier Roze, on Saturday, August 26, 2017, is part of a program of events to inaugurate the contemporary art season which includes the ART-O-RAMA fair, the Paréidolie drawing show and multiple exhibition openings in Marseille.

ANF Immobilier's sponsorship reflects the Group's desire to revitalize Marseille's Rue de la République historical neighborhood by attracting companies, stores and cultural events such as the Musée du Savon (Soap Museum; open to the public in 2018), the offices of the MP2018 Association, the Nosco gallery ("La République de la rue" exhibition), the a-part festival (created by Leila Voight in 2010), Julien Creuzet's monographic exhibition (curated by Cédric Aurelle) and more.

Ghislaine Seguin, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of ANF Immobilier, declared: "ANF Immobilier views the economic revitalization of the city from a global perspective: it gives absolute priority to cultural and recreational offerings near offices, which give life to neighborhoods and attract customers outside of working hours. With the Chevalier Roze artistic hub, ANF Immobilier intends to renew the appeal of Marseille's République neighborhood.

