According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global amines market is growing at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Amines Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

Amines are used in pesticides, cleaning products, personal care products, rubber, water treatment chemicals, lubricants, paints and coatings, and pharmaceuticals. They are also used in neutralizing agents, cleaning agents, stabilizers, and formulators. An increasing expenditure on healthcare products will drive the market as well. China and India are the biggest consumers of amines owing to the growing chemical industry and the agriculture sector. The developing countries of APAC, Africa, and South America are likely to witness an increasing demand owing to the high demand for lower value commodity surfactants.

Technavio's chemicals and materialsresearch analysts categorize the global amines market into the following segments by type. They are:

Ethanolamines

Alkylamines

Fatty amines

Others

The top three type segments for the global amines market are discussed below:

Ethanolamines

Commercially, ethanolamines are produced by reacting amine (either monoethanolamine (MEA), ammonia, or diethanolamine (DEA) with ethylene oxide (EO). Ethanolamines are primarily used in applications such as cleaning products, personal care products, textiles, gas treatment, wood preservatives, metal cleaning, and herbicides. Cleaning products, chemical intermediates, and herbicides collectively accounted for the maximum share of this segment.

According to Ajay Adhikari, a lead specialty chemicals research analyst from Technavio, "The growing demand from newer and niche applications such as corrosion inhibitors for metal protection, wood preservation, glyphosate herbicides, and construction chemicals in the US and China are likely to be the major factors influencing the demand for ethanolamines. The considerable prospective demand from natural gas processing will also encourage the demand."

Alkylamines

Alkylamines are primarily used in applications such as solvents, agrochemicals, rubber processing, water treatment, feed additives, paper chemicals, and pharmaceuticals. APAC and South America are the prominent markets for alkylamines. Methylamines display exclusive insulin-like properties and thus, are used in the medical application.

"Alkylamines release insulin under both in-vitro or in-vivo conditions. This exclusive property is utilized to develop better anti-diabetic drugs than mafenide. This application is likely to boost the growth of the global amines market. China is amongst the largest and fastest-growing manufacturing hubs of alkylamines," adds Ajay.

Fatty amines

Fatty amines are primarily derived from petrochemicals, fats, and oils. Owing to their cationic nature, they are used in various applications such as lubricant additives, corrosion inhibition, oilfield chemicals, sanitization, paints and coatings, cleaning products, water treatment, personal care, mining, anti-caking, and agrochemicals. They are most commonly used in cleaning products such as fabric softeners, laundry detergents, shampoos, and conditioners.

Fatty amines and their derivatives are undergoing technological development. For instance, one of the derivatives of fatty amines, N-methyl amine, is used in dyes production, surfactants, medicines, and pesticides.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

Akzo Nobel

BASF

Eastman Chemical Company

Huntsman International

The Dow Chemical Company

