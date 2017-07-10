=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other capital market information transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: XS1647831111 Dear Sir or Madam, Today the Telekom Austria Group (VSE: TKA, OTC US: TKAGY) announced that its finance subsidiary, Telekom Finanzmanagement GmbH has successfully completed a tap issuance in the amount of EUR 250 million relating to its benchmark bond issued in December 2016. The bond, ISIN XS1647831111 (temporary), pays a coupon of 1.5% p.a. and has a denomination of EUR 100,000 and closing is expected to occur on 14 July 2017. The issuer of the bond is Telekom Finanzmanagement GmbH, guaranteed by Telekom Austria AG. The offering generated strong demand with institutional investors. The expected ratings for the bond are Baa2 by Moody's and BBB by S&P. The proceeds from this bond emission will be used for general corporate purposes. Société Générale and Mizuho Bank have acted as joint bookrunners. Disclaimer: The information contained in this announcement does not constitute an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy or subscribe for any securities of Telekom Finanzmanagement GmbH. The notes of Telekom Finanzmanagement GmbH were exclusively offered on the basis of a prospectus-exempt private placement. The prospectus for the listing of the notes, which will be approved by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier, Luxembourg ("CSSF"), will be published on the website of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (www.bourse.lu) and will be available free of charge at the office of Telekom Finanzmanagement GmbH, Lassallestraße 9, A-1020 Vienna, Austria, during usual business hours. This information is not for release, publication or distribution in or into the United States of America and may not be distributed to "U.S. persons" (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended) or publications with a general circulation in the United States. This information does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States or to "U.S. persons" absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration under the Securities Act of 1933. There will be no public offer of securities of Telekom Finanzmanagement GmbH in the United States. Disclaimer for forward-looking statements: This document contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are usually accompanied by words such as "believe", "intend", "anticipate", "plan", "expect" and similar expressions. Actual events may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Neither Telekom Austria Group nor any other person accepts any liability for any such forward-looking statements. Telekom Austria Group will not update these forward-looking statements, whether due to changed factual circumstances, changes in assumptions or expectations. This report does not constitute a recommendation or invitation to purchase or sell securities of Telekom Austria Group. Further inquiry note: Susanne Reindl Head of Investor Relations Telekom Austria Group Tel: +43 050 664 39420 Email: susanne.reindl@telekomaustria.com end of announcement euro adhoc =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 10, 2017 12:22 ET (16:22 GMT)