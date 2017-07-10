WASHINGTON, DC -- (Marketwired) -- 07/10/17 -- The Chamber of Digital Commerce, the world's largest trade association representing the blockchain industry, is hosting Congressional Blockchain Education Day this Tuesday. Chamber member companies will spend the day meeting with Members of U.S. Congress, Senators and their staffs to bring awareness to the importance of blockchain technology.

The day will also include a smart contracts briefing at 12:00pm in Rayburn House Office Building 2020 featuring a technology demonstration by Symbiont, the technology partner for the Delaware Blockchain Initiative.

Members of the Congressional Blockchain Caucus will address the national gathering of entrepreneurs at a cocktail reception in the U.S. Capitol Visitors Center Atrium at 5:00pm.

"A growing number of enterprises are experimenting with blockchain as a secure and transparent way to digitally track the ownership of assets, opening new opportunities for cross-organizational collaboration and imaginative new business models," said Microsoft Principal Program Manager, Blockchain Engineering, Craig Hajduk. "Microsoft's vision is to help companies thrive in this era of secure multi-party computation, delivering open, scalable platforms and services that any company, from ledger startups to governments, health organizations to global banks, can use to create new value."

"We are delighted that so many of the Chamber's members are flying in to Washington, D.C. to meet with and help educate our legislators and their staff on this breakthrough and potentially multi-trillion-dollar technology," said Chamber of Digital Commerce Founder and President Perianne Boring. "We're honored that participants will have the opportunity to hear directly from Members of the Congressional Blockchain Caucus."

