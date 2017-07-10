

ISSAQUAH (dpa-AFX) - BMO has downgraded Costco (COST) to market perform from outperform and lowered its price target to $160 from $185.



'Despite our continued belief that Costco's outlook remains strong, the reaction to Costco's impressive June comp figures (stock down ~2.5% in the past two days) suggests that investor sentiment, driven by Amazon AMZN, +1.91% fears, may continue to overshadow strong fundamentals,' BMO said in a note. 'In this asymmetrical environment, we believe its difficult to argue that the stock will outperform despite our continued outlook for comp upside and strong fundamentals.'



Shares fell 1%.



