Brazil IVD Market Report 2017

The Brazilian in vitro diagnostic (IVD) market is ripe for entry. The country has a growing middle class, stabilizing economy, increasing urban population, and a supportive government. The county is witnessing a major shift toward the private health industry, which supports growth of IVD technologies that are expensive or not typically covered at the public level. An increasing interest in molecular testing technologies, prenatal screening, and point-of-care (POC) glucose testing are driving market growth.

Brazil IVD Market Analysis is designed to provide the reader with an overview of the Brazilian laboratory market and its influences.

The focus is on the IVD discipline including reagents, consumables, calibrators and controls of the following sub-segments:

- Clinical Chemistry

- Immunoassays

- Microbiology and Molecular Testing

- Point-of-Care Testing

Increasing incidence of non-communicable disease, a steady incidence of infectious diseases, an increasing disease risk with current lifestyle trends (higher obesity rate, lower activity rates), and other factors have contributed to the current and future Brazil IVD market outlook as outlined in the report:

- Brazil IVD Sales by Market Segment, 2016-2021 (Clinical Chemistry, Immunoassay, Microbiology/Molecular, POC, Histology, Other, Total)

- Brazil IVD Sales by Market Segment, 2016 Market Distribution (%) (Clinical Chemistry, Immunoassays, Microbiology/Molecular, POC, Histology, Other)

- Brazil - Clinical Chemistry Market, 2016-2021

- Brazil - Immunoassay Market Distribution, 2016-2021 (%) (Infectious Disease, Other, Total Immunoassay)

- Brazil - Immunoassay Market Value by Segment, 2016 vs. 2021 (Infectious Disease, Other)

- Brazil - Microbiology/Molecular Testing Market Distribution, 2016-2021 (%) (Infectious Disease, Other, Total Microbiology/Molecular Testing)

- Brazil Microbiology/Molecular Testing Market Value by Segment, 2016 vs. 2021 (Infectious Disease, Other)

- POC Market Distribution, 2016-2021 (%) (POC Glucose, POC Infectious Disease, POC Other, Total POC)

- Brazil POC Market Value by Segment, 2016 vs. 2021 (POC Glucose, POC Infectious Disease, Others)

- Brazil - Histology Market, 2016-2021

Key Topics Covered:

1: Executive Summary

2: Brazil Overview

3: The Health System In Brazil

4: IVD Markets In Brazil

5: Competitive Analysis And Profiles

- Abbott Laboratories

- Alere

- Becton, Dickinson And Company

- Biomérieux SA

- Danaher Corporation

- Roche (F. Hoffman-La Roche, Ltd.)

- Siemens Healthineers

- Sysmex Corporation

