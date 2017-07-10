

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market ended the first session of the new trading week with a gain. The increase brought the market back above the 8,900 point level, which it had dropped below during the previous week. The strong performance by index heavyweight Nestlé provided support to the overall market, as well as gains among the cyclicals.



The Swiss Market Index increased by 0.68 percent Monday and finished at 8,943.84. The Swiss Leader Index climbed 0.55 percent and the Swiss Performance Index added 0.62 percent.



Nestlé jumped 1.3 percent Monday, after losing 1.9 percent during the previous trading week. Goldman Sachs confirmed its 'Buy' rating on the stock and raised its price target.



The cyclical stocks also turned in a solid performance at the start of the new trading week. LafargeHolcim climbed 1.3 percent and Adecco advanced 1.2 percent. SGS also increased by 1.4 percent after it announced a small acquisition.



The rest of the index heavyweights also finished with small gains. Roche rose 0.3 percent and Novartis climbed 0.6 percent.



Vifor declined 0.9 percent, Swatch dropped 0.8 percent and Aryzta fell 0.7 percent. Lonza weakened by 0.6 percent, while Kuehne + Nagel and Dufry both lost 0.3 percent.



